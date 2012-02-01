LONDON Feb 1 Cocoa futures on ICE rose in
light volumes in early trading on Wednesday, as dealers digested
results of forward-sales auctions in top producer Ivory Coast on
Tuesday, which exporters said they had boycotted.
Coffee and sugar were little changed in thin volumes.
COCOA
* March cocoa on ICE rose $23 or 1 percent to $2,314
a tonne by 0941 GMT.
* Ivory Coast's reform of its cocoa sector, vital for the
country to obtain further debt relief, began in confusion on
Tuesday as the regulator hailed the first two forward-sales
auctions as a success while exporters said they had boycotted
them.
* Ivory Coast held as scheduled two auctions of the 2012-13
crop which is the first step in a move by the top grower away
from a decade of liberalisation back to a price-regulated sector
aimed at guaranteeing its farmers a price floor.
* Liffe May cocoa futures traded up 14 pounds at
1,503 pounds a tonne.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee prices on ICE, vulnerable to shifts in
wider financial markets, inched down, as investors noted that
euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth straight
month in January.
* ICE March arabicas were down 0.6 cent or 0.3
percent at $2.1445 per lb.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe fell $15 or 0.8
percent to $1,821 a tonne.
* Coffee exports from India fell 7.5 percent to 79,021
tonnes in October-January on lower stocks and rising local
demand. Arrivals from the new crop in coming months are expected
to stem the fall, though.
* Coffee trading in Vietnam resumed at a slow pace after a
break for the Tet new year festival, as weaker international
markets prompted sellers to hold back supplies of beans in the
expectation of higher prices later, traders said on Tuesday.
SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher, consolidating above
Tuesday's two-week low, supported by a weaker dollar.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.1 cent or
0.4 percent higher at 23.74 cents a lb.
* China's sugar areas in major producing regions increased
7.9 percent in the current crop year from a year earlier, the
Yunnan Sugar Website reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry
of Agriculture.
* The Dubai Al Khaleej sugar refinery, typically supplied by
raw sugar from top producer Brazil, has recently bought more
than 100,000 tonnes of Indian sugar, general manager Cyrus Raja
said on Tuesday.
* London March white sugar futures were down 10
cents or 0.02 percent at $630.10 per tonne.
OTHER MARKETS
* Euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth
straight month in January as a slight upturn in Germany failed
to offset a prolonged contraction in the bloc's smaller
economies, a survey showed on Wednesday.
* French manufacturing contracted for a sixth straight month
in January, signalling the euro zone's second-largest economy
started the year on a shaky footing, putting it on the brink of
recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.
* Crumbling demand from Europe restrained Asia's
export-powered economies in January, data released on Wednesday
showed, putting pressure on policymakers to shore up domestic
growth to counter the drag from abroad.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Alison Birrane)