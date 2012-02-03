LONDON Feb 3 Raw sugar, coffee and cocoa
futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited U.S.
jobs data, whilst remaining cautiously optimistic after
encouraging euro zone economic data.
SUGAR
* Sugar prices remained stuck within a tight range as
dealers questioned when the expected 2011/12 surplus would hit
the market, given tight nearby supplies.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.14 cent or
0.6 percent higher at 23.62 cents a lb at 1027 GMT. March
futures touched a three-week low of 23.41 cents on Thursday.
* Indonesia, Southeast Asia's top sugar consumer, will not
import any white sugar this year because it has enough stocks to
meet demand until the domestic milling season begins in the
second quarter, a government official said on Friday.
* Australia's biggest exporter of raw sugar, Queensland
Sugar Ltd (QSL), cannot keep pace with demand and sees potential
to expand production, particularly in the north of the country,
its acting chief executive officer, Greg Beashel, said.
* European beet production is becoming increasingly
competitive relative to cane due to improved efficiency and
favourable growing conditions, a director of merchant Czarnikow
said on Friday.
* London March white sugar futures were down $1.2 or
0.2 percent to $628.60 per tonne.
COFFEE
* Robusta coffee futures digested losses after hitting a
three-week low the previous session, despite low exports from
Vietnam where farmers are hoping to sell at higher prices.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe rose $25 or 1.4
percent to $1,825 a tonne.
* ICE March arabicas were up 1.05 cent or 0.5 percent
at $2.1665 per lb, trading above Thursday's six-week low on a
second-month basis of $2.1385.
* Robusta sellers in top producer Vietnam increased premiums
to offset declines in London futures, while beans from the new
harvest in no. 2 producers Indonesia began entering the physical
market and were snapped up by roasters, dealers said on Friday.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures consolidated following sharp losses earlier
in the week after the Ivory Coast launched its first cocoa
auctions as part of its sector-wide reforms.
* March cocoa on ICE rose $10 or 0.5 percent to
$2,235 a tonne.
* Ivory coast cocoa sector reform is not sufficiently
advanced to allow a debt relief accord for the country in the
first quarter, IMF Resident Representative Wayne Camard told
Reuters in an interview.
* NYSE Liffe will publish a combined futures and
options Commitments of Traders (COT) report for its London
commodity contracts from Monday, Feb. 6, the exchange said on
Friday.
* Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast's port of San Pedro reached
410,679 tonnes by January 29 since the start of the season in
October, according to data from the Coffee and Cocoa Bourse
(BCC) obtained by Reuters on Friday.
* Liffe March cocoa futures traded up 2 pounds or
0.1 percent at 1,451 pounds a tonne.
OTHER MARKETS
* Caution ahead of U.S. jobs numbers kept a lid on gains for
stock markets on Friday after an optimistic start to the year
that has added more than 7 percent to global company values.
* Brent crude rose above $112 on Friday as Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the Iran would retaliate over
an oil embargo "at the right time".
* The dollar teetered near three-month lows versus the yen
on Friday, as risks for a move towards record lows mounted
before U.S. jobs data, keeping alive the threat of official
intervention to weaken the Japanese currency.
(Reporting by Alison Birrane; Editing by Sarah McFarlane)