* U.S. jobs report provides spark for complex

* Expected sugar surplus to cap gains (Add CFTC data in last 2 paragraphs)

By Rene Pastor and Alison Birrane

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 3 Soft commodity futures sped higher on Friday lifted by a U.S. jobs report that signaled a recovering economy that consequently may increase demand for sugar, coffee and cocoa.

The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January, far outstripping analysts' expectations, and the unemployment rate dropped to a near three-year low of 8.3 percent, Labor Department data showed.

"It gave everybody the idea that things are getting better and pushed demand (higher)," said Jack Scoville, analyst at The Price Group.

March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.46 cent, or almost 2 percent, to close at 23.94 cents per lb. London's March white sugar futures gained $5.30 to end at $635.10 per tonne.

Sugar's upside was hemmed in slightly by a surplus in the market, although nearby supplies are a little tight.

"We don't see the market breaking out on the upside unless weather does actually impact in a negative way and reduces that surplus," Keith Flury, an analyst at Rabobank, said.

"If everything goes according to plan ... we would expect that surplus to be there and we'd expect that surplus to weigh on the terminal market."

Analyst F.O. Licht said it had revised its world 2011/12 sugar production forecast upwards by 1.3 million tonnes to 175.8 million tonnes raw value, boosted by revisions to beet output.

COFFEE, COCOA UP AS WELL

Coffee and cocoa futures climbed with sugar, drawing inspiration from the U.S. jobs data.

Robusta coffee rebounded after hitting a three-week low the previous session as dealers kept an eye on slow exports from top producer Vietnam. There was a possibility the discount on its coffee beans could narrow or change to a premium.

March robusta coffee on Liffe rose $37 or nearly 2 percent to close at $1,837 a tonne. ICE March arabicas put on 0.35 cent to end at $2.1595 a lb, above Thursday's six-week low on a second-month basis of $2.1385.

"For the moment the Vietnamese farmer can afford to be relaxed as they have no other major competition to sell robusta and the world needs their coffee," brokerage Marex Spectron said in a report.

Dealers were rolling positions out of March, ahead of first notice day on Feb. 21, into the May contract, boosting the session's volume.

Open interest jumped 3,955 lots to 130,477 lots on Thursday from the previous session, when the spot contract dropped to a double bottom with December's low at $2.1095 per lb, and then settled higher.

Cocoa futures moved up, following sharp losses earlier in the week after Ivory Coast launched its first cocoa auctions as part of sector-wide reforms.

"There's so much uncertainty there (over the new regime), it's going to take a couple of months for everything to be worked out," Rabobank's Flury said.

March cocoa on ICE rose $85 or 3.8 percent to settle at $2,300 a tonne. Liffe March cocoa futures were up 53 pounds or by 3.5 percent to end at 1,502 pounds a tonne.

U.S. cocoa futures saw heavy March/May spreading dominate the session ahead of the spot contract's first notice day on Feb. 15, dealers said.

"The roll is happening in cocoa right now. The price action will be a little choppy but I don't think there's any kind of direction," Nick Gentile, chief trading official at Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey, said.

The market consensus remained for a smaller crop on the year as production in West Africa is expected to fall.

"Pod counts are looking pretty good for the mid crop. I don't think we're going to be able to realise the kind of record numbers we saw last season," Flury added.

Marex Spectron estimated world 2011/12 cocoa output would fall 94,000 tonnes short of grindings, a switch from its November estimate of a small global surplus, partly due to lower Ivory Coast output and a higher demand outlook, the commodities brokerage said in a report.

Speculators cut their net short position in ICE cocoa futures and options for the third straight week, in the week ended Jan. 31, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed post-market.

They increased their net short position in arabica coffee and cut their net long position in raw sugar, the data showed. (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London and Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jane Baird and Bob Burgdorfer)