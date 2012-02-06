LONDON Feb 6 Raw sugar and cocoa futures
were slightly higher on Monday, while arabica coffee eased,
ahead of Greece's deadline for accepting a bailout deal proposed
by the European Union.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the EU on Monday
whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal to
avoid a messy default that could threaten the country's future
in the euro zone.
SUGAR
* Sugar prices edged higher with dealers eyeing potential
for further exports from key producer India, with a meeting of
the Indian ministers' panel on food scheduled for Tuesday.
* Conditions are right for the possible approval of Indian
sugar exports by authorities at a meeting on Feb. 7, a senior
miller said on Sunday.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.10 cent or
0.4 percent higher at 24.04 cents a lb at 0922 GMT. March
futures touched a three-week low of 23.41 cents on Thursday.
* Pakistan has approved the export of 100,000 tonnes of
white sugar based on an expected 2012 surplus of 1.5 mln tonnes,
government officials said on Monday.
* Syria's National Sugar Co, a privately owned refiner with
a capacity of 1 million tonnes a year, has halted production
because of the poor security situation in the country, its
chairman said on Sunday.
* Cargill's general manager for white sugar, Bas van Goor,
said on Sunday it was likely the world sugar surplus would fall
in 2012/13.
* Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil's Cosan
and Royal Dutch Shell, expects sugarcane output in
Brazil's main producing region to reach 535 million tonnes, its
commercial director told Reuters on Sunday.
* Heavy rain is expected to take a toll on Queensland's
agriculture industry, particularly on cotton, sugarcane, soybean
and corn.
* New York sugar will gain further to 24.30 cents per
lb, as a rebound from the Feb. 1 low of 23.43 cents has not been
completed, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
* London March white sugar futures were up $0.3 or
0.1 percent to $635.40 per tonne.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures nudged higher in early trade, as the market
steadied following volatile trading last week, after Ivory Coast
launched its forward sales of the 2012/13 crop.
* March cocoa on ICE rose $23 or 1 percent to $2,323
a tonne.
* New York cocoa is expected to end the current
rebound below $2,399 per tonne, and fall towards the Feb. 3 low
of $2,238 thereafter, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
* Speculators cut their net short position in cocoa futures
and options for the third straight week on ICE Futures U.S. in
the week ended Jan. 31, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee futures were lower, consolidating following
a rebound from Thursday's six week low.
* ICE March arabicas were down 2 cent or 0.9 percent
at $2.1395 per lb, but remained above Thursday's six-week low on
a second-month basis of $2.1385.
* Farmers in Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer,
are holding back about 60 percent of the crop as they wait for
domestic prices to improve, trading house SW Commodities said on
Monday, more than double normal stocks.
* The prices of new season Indian coffee continued to
decline, falling for the third straight auction, on limited
buying by exporters and domestic traders, auctioneer J. Thomas &
Co said in a statement.
* New York coffee will rebound more to $2.2425 per
lb, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement
analysis, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
* May robusta coffee on Liffe fell $29 or 1.6
percent to $1,835 a tonne.
OTHER MARKETS
* The euro and European shares retreated on Monday on nerves
Greece would fail to come up with the political commitments
needed to avoid a potential sovereign debt default, taking the
shine off a U.S. jobs report that had brightened the global
economic outlook.
* Oil slipped to around $114 a barrel on Monday as traders
and investors worried that a failure to agree a deal with Greece
for a second bailout would suppress demand in the eurozone, but
renewed tensions with Iran kept a floor under prices.
* The euro fell broadly on Monday on investor concern that
Greek coalition parties had yet to sign off on the terms of a
new bailout with a deadline imminent, keeping alive the risk of
a messy default which could rock the currency bloc.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Keiron Henderson)