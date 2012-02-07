LONDON Feb 7 Raw sugar futures edged lower on Tuesday, as dealers anticipated an announcement of further exports from key producer India, while cocoa and coffee also dipped.

SUGAR

* Sugar prices eased ahead of a meeting of the Indian ministers' panel on food scheduled for Tuesday, where dealers expected additional exports to be agreed.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.28 cent or 1.1 percent lower at 24.22 cents a lb at 0929 GMT. March futures touched a three-week low of 23.41 cents on Thursday.

* Olam Europe senior analyst John Stansfield said on Tuesday the global sugar surplus in 2012/13 was set to fall from a surplus of 9 million tonnes in 2011/12 and could stand at roughly half that amount.

* Consultancy Kingsman SA on Tuesday forecast a fall in the global sugar surplus to 4.7 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 8.2 million in 2011/12, based on national crop years.

* Lower Thai raw sugar premiums attracted buying from consumers in Asia, with deals done around premiums of 50 points, while a firm rupee currency lifted the price of Indian white sugar despite the prospect of more exports, dealers said on Tuesday.

* Flooding in Australia has so far caused no major damage to the sugar crop, the head of the country's main sugar exporter said on Tuesday.

* New York sugar will continue to surge to 25.01 cents per lb, driven by a powerful wave "C", according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

* London March white sugar futures were down $3.10 or 0.5 percent to $639.40 per tonne.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures were lower in early trade, as dealers noted speculators were bearish, in anticipation of Ivory Coast forward sales of the 2012/13 crop.

* March cocoa on ICE eased $18 or 0.8 percent to $2,245 a tonne.

* Rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions last week raised hopes for the April-September mid-crop following a long dry spell, which dampened cocoa output expectations in the world's top grower, farmers said on Monday.

* New York cocoa will rebound into a range of $2,369-$2,399 per tonne, as an upward wave "c" will unfold, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee futures edged lower, as bearish technical signals according to historical charts indicated the market could ease further.

* ICE March arabicas were down 0.2 cent or 0.1 percent at $2.1860 per lb, but remained above Thursday's six-week low on a second-month basis of $2.1385.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam were unchanged on Tuesday from a week earlier, despite short supply in the market, as farmers refrained from selling stocks and exporters had thin stockpiling volumes, traders said.

* May robusta coffee on Liffe rose $6 or 0.3 percent to $1,863 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports rose 5.2 percent in January compared to the same month last year thanks to dry weather that facilitated faster bean drying and expanded acreage, sector officials said on Tuesday.

OTHER MARKETS

* The euro was underpinned by hopes a way would be found to push through a second bailout deal for Greece, though poor results from some top European firms on Tuesday rekindled unease about the region's debt crisis, sending shares lower.

* Brent crude futures rose above $116 to a six-month high on Tuesday as fresh threats from Iran to ban exports to some European states stoked supply concerns, overshadowing fears that Greece's debt crisis was worsening.

* The euro held its ground against the dollar on Tuesday as most traders clung to hopes Greece would finally clinch a rescue package despite its politicians postponing a decision to accept painful terms by yet another day. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane)