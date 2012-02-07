* Dollar reversal pushed soft markets up

* India approves export of 1 mln tonnes sugar

* Cocoa seen falling when Ivorian forward sales gather pace (Adds closing price for sugar and coffee, updates spread in coffee)

By Nigel Hunt and Rene Pastor

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 7 Soft commodity futures turned mostly higher on Tuesday, supported by a fall in the dollar against the euro on news Greece was drafting an agreement to a bailout deal.

"Sugar is just really taking its direction from the dollar and outside markets," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said, adding the market lacked a clear overall trend.

The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said the dollar's slide into negative ground reversed the early weakness in soft markets and "finally kicked in." A weaker dollar normally boosts the value of dollar-denominated goods because they become more attractive to hold for investors.

March raw sugar futures on ICE fell 0.10 cent to end at 24.40 cents per lb, while London's March white sugar futures were up $4.40 to close at $646.90 per tonne.

"The dollar is weaker this afternoon, so all the softs are up. Arabica coffee is in the middle of a range," said a London-based broker.

Sugar was also depressed in early trade by further exports from India, the world's No. 2 producer of the sweetener.

India has decided to allow unrestricted exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar, a government source said, in line with industry expectations in the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil.

News from a sugar conference in Dubai focused on a possible fall in the size of the global sugar surplus in 2012/13.

Olam Europe senior analyst John Stansfield said the global sugar surplus in 2012/13 was set to fall from 9 million tonnes in 2011/12 and could stand at roughly half that amount.

Consultancy Kingsman SA forecast a fall in the global sugar surplus to 4.7 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 8.2 million in 2011/12, based on national crop years.

COFFEE SURGES, COCOA MIXED

Coffee futures jumped, with arabicas reversing higher, in heavy dealings dominated by position rolling out of March, ahead of its first notice day Feb. 21. The March/May spread narrowed to roughly $2.70 per lb, from $2.90 on Monday.

ICE March arabicas were up 2.15 cents or nearly 1 percent to close at $2.2095 per lb. May robusta coffee on Liffe rose $19 or 1 percent to close at $1,876 a tonne.

Roaster buying at the day's lows helped the market turn higher along with the commodity complex, dealers said.

Coffee prices in Vietnam were unchanged from a week earlier, despite short supply in the market, as farmers refrained from selling stocks and exporters had thin stockpiling volumes, traders said.

Cocoa prices remained under pressure as speculators anticipated Ivory Coast's forward selling program would weigh on prices, although it was not clear how much cocoa had been sold via the new system.

"The specs are betting that eventually some forward selling will hit the market and push prices lower," a London-based dealer said.

March cocoa on ICE edged up $10 to close at $2,273 a tonne. May futures in London eased 3 pounds to settle at 1,488 pounds a tonne.

Several leading exporters told Reuters on condition of anonymity that they opted not to take part in the electronic message-based auction because they were unclear how key parts of the process were set. [ID: nL5E8CV2IK]

"There's probably a bit of participation in the auction system, but it's so small it's not going to have a big impact on prices," said the dealer. "With the auction system you get no news, no data, apart from the reference price."

U.S. cocoa futures also saw another session featured with March/May spreadings, ahead of the spot contract's first notice day Feb. 15. The March/May spread narrowed to close around 2.85 cents per lb, from 2.9 cents on Monday.

The March contract continued to find support at the 40-day moving average, around $2,226 per tonne, dealers said. (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London and Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jane Baird; and Bob Burgdorfer)