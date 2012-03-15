* Cocoa pressured by forecast for global surplus

* Arabica remains above recent 17-month low

* Sugar climbs after hitting key technical levels (Updates prices)

By Marcy Nicholson and Michelle Martin

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 Cocoa futures tumbled more than 5 percent to a one-month low in heavy volume on Thursday, after a forecast of a larger-than-expected global surplus triggered automatic sell orders.

Sugar moved sharply in the other direction, soaring more than 3 percent after hitting key technical levels, while coffee moved quietly higher.

May cocoa futures on ICE tumbled to close down $93, or 4 percent, at $2,221 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Feb. 13, after earlier falling 5.9 percent to $2,177.

"A well-known analyst in the market was out overnight stating that he now has a very large surplus for this current year, and that's really what's driving the market lower," one London-based trader said.

The closely-followed analyst's forecast for a surplus in the 2011/12 crop year is in stark contrast to the expectation by many for a global deficit. Last year, leading cocoa trader Olam International Ltd's forecast a 100,000 tonne deficit and in February the International Cocoa Organization called for a 71,000 tonne deficit.

The move lower triggered sell-stops and volume shot up above 38,000 lots, the highest level in five weeks, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Liffe May cocoa futures dropped 60 pounds, or 4 percent, to end at 1,446 pounds a tonne, after earlier setting a one-month low of 1,424 pounds a tonne.

RAW SUGAR JUMPS

Raw sugar futures jumped on investor buying, sparked mainly by technically motivated covering in the sweetener, dealers said.

May raw sugar on ICE jumped 1.06 cent, or 4.3 percent, to close at 25.50 cents a lb.

The May contract surged above the 200-day moving average at 24.79 cents per lb. On the spot-month basis, the 50-day and 100-day moving averages stood at 24.44 and 24.39 cents. Once the contract raced past those levels, automatic pre-placed computer orders powered the market higher, they said.

"The chart is a little bit more friendly," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.

He said higher grains prices boosted sugar as well, but there was no direct fundamental news in the sweetener that accounted for the advance.

"The speed of the advance in values seems to have caught the market by surprise. With physical traders saying that there is little physical demand at present, and we can only assume that the rally is technical," Nick Penney of Sucden Financial wrote in a note.

Dealers said a recent widening in the front month's premium SB-1=R may reflect concerns that the harvest in top producer Brazil could be delayed.

London May white sugar futures jumped $21.10, or 3.3 percent, to finish at $670 per tonne.

Coffee futures felt a slight lift from the weak U.S. dollar, dealers said.

May arabicas on ICE closed up 1.70 cent, or 0.9 percent, at $1.8530 per lb, after falling in early trade. ICE arabica dipped to a 17-month low of $1.8105 on Monday and remained technically oversold on the 14-day relative strength index.

Arabica futures are set for a short-term bounce, analysts said earlier this week, after the market dropped roughly 12 percent within two weeks, reaching the deepest oversold territory since 2000.

Benchmark Liffe May robusta coffee futures rose $31, or 1.5 percent, to end at $2,034 a tonne.

Dealers said the market was underpinned by concern there could be a repeat of the sharp widening of the nearby premium, which occurred last month with the March contract.

March's premium to May peaked at around $200 per tonne last month as funds covered a short position before subsequently falling back to around level money.

"People are worried a similar thing will happen on May as happened on March. I get the impression people are only trading it as and when they have to, and I would have thought the trade has covered unless they have coffee to deliver," the London dealer said.

May's premium to July LRC-2=R closed at $30. (Additional reporting by Rene Pastor in New York and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy)