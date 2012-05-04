* India might export another 1 million T sugar - trade

* Many dealers away before cocoa trade dinner in London

* Coffee players expect big Brazil arabica harvest (Adds CFTC data in paragraphs 12, 13)

By Rene Pastor and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 Raw sugar futures extended their rebound o n F riday on short-covering following several days of heavy selling and on expectations consumer demand may pick up after prices tumbled to a one-year low this week.

Arabica coffee weakened further to finish at a 19-month low, while cocoa ended down in light business as players prepared for a major trade dinner in London later in the day.

The London softs markets will be closed on Monday for the May Day holiday. The ICE exchange said last month it would delay its opening on Mo nday to 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) because of London's holiday.

ICE July raw sugar rose 0.16 cent to close at 20.81 cents per lb, having rebounded from near a year low it had hit on Wednesday. London August white sugar added $6.30, or 1.1 percent, to close at $566.10 per tonne.

"The market's oversold," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA, adding that sugar had been expected to rebound after several days of selling.

Nick Penney of brokerage Sucden Financial said a weaker Brazilian real and Indian rupee against the dollar had put a cap on values as producers hedged positions, and that the market faced key resistance in the medium term around 21.50 cents per lb.

"Overall, we expect the trend to be lower as there is plenty of physical availability," Penney said in a note. "A rebound through resistance may generate some stop-loss buying by recent shorts but we feel it will prove to be short-lived."

The millstone around sugar's neck is bumper supplies.

The 2011/12 world sugar surplus could stand at above 6 million tonnes, up from a 5.2-million-tonne surplus as projected in February, preliminary figures from the International Sugar Organization showed.

The London-based ISO will release its third revision of the 2011/12 (October-September) world sugar balance in mid-May.

"I don't see any changes (fundamentally)," Oliveira said. "I don't want to be long here."

Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options in the week to May 1, for the third straight week, bringing it to the lowest level since January, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed post-market.

They trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa and cut their net short position slightly in arabica coffee, the data showed.

COCOA FINISHES LOWER, COFFEE MIXED

Cocoa settled easier in New York and London.

Eric Sivry, head of Marex Spectron's agriculture options brokerage, said activity was thin with many traders away from their desks for the London cocoa trade dinner.

"It's been busy in the earlier part of the week with very volatile movements. People will stick with a strict minimum today and avoid doing anything extraordinary," Sivry said.

New York's July cocoa futures fell $18 to finish at $2,289 a tonne. London July cocoa declined 8 pounds to close at 1,526 pounds per tonne.

Coffee futures traded mixed, with arabicas down and robusta futures climbing.

July arabicas on ICE fell 1.20 cents to close at $1.746 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second-position contract since October 2010.

London July robusta coffee was up $44, or 2.23 percent, to settle at $2,019 per tonne.

(Graphic on arabica/robusta coffee arbitrage:

link.reuters.com/dar97s)

Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst with Germany-based F.O. Licht, said arabica prices were likely to remain in a downward trend on expectations of a large Brazilian harvest, while news that Vietnamese exports had accelerated weighed on robustas.

"For the time being, there is enough coffee around so it's more or less bearish," Uhlenbrock said.

The benchmark July contract for arabicas has been rangebound since hitting an 18-month low in mid-April. The market's tumble below the 40-day moving average at $1.8275 per lb and 26-day moving average at $1.8079 on Thu rsday, attracted some chart-based selling, dealers said.

"The roasters, every time they're patient and wait, the market comes to them and they buy it cheaper, so there's not really a drive on the part of the roaster to buy it," a U.S. dealer said.

June options expire on Friday next week, and heavy open interest at $1.75 per lb helped to keep the market hovering around that level, dealers said. (Additional reporting by Naomi O'Leary in London and Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)