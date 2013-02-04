* Speculators cut net short position in ICE raw sugar
* Soft commodities down along with commodity complex
* Industry buying prevents steeper losses in Liffe cocoa
(Updates closing coffee/sugar prices, adds volume)
By Marcy Nicholson and Nigel Hunt
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 4 Robusta coffee futures on
Liffe turned lower after surging to the highest level in more
than three months on Monday as buying on supply concerns dried
up, while raw sugar on ICE consolidated after reaching a
three-week high.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a one-month low,
dropping along with the commodity complex, while cocoa prices
edged lower.
The softs complex was down across the board in heavy volume
as the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities made up of 19 markets, was down about
0.6 percent. The complex dropped along with major stock markets
as investors booked profits on recent strong gains.
Robusta coffee futures on Liffe jumped for the third
straight session, climbing more than 5 percent over three days
to the highest levels in more than three months before falling
back.
May robustas closed down $8, or 0.4 percent, at
$2,047 a tonne after peaking at $2,074, the highest level for
the second month since Oct. 22, 2012.
"Demand for robusta's very strong," said Shawn Hackett of
Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida, adding that some dealers
are concerned about future supplies as the world's biggest
producer, Vietnam, has put a halt to increasing farm acreage.
"Twenty-five percent of the trees are beyond their
productive life and we'll have to go through another
rejuvenation cycle at a time of constrained acreage," Hackett
said.
The market was boosted last week by the rebalancing of the
Rogers International Commodity index with Liffe robustas added
at the expense of ICE arabicas.
The robusta rally narrowed its discount to ICE arabica
futures to around 52 cents per lb, the lowest in 1-1/2 months.
March arabica coffee futures on ICE finished down
3.60 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $1.4435 per lb, weighed on partly
by a firmer dollar. Total volume surged above 36,000
lots, the highest in two weeks, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Dealers said that based on historical price charts the
technical outlook was bearish with potential for further losses.
"The market is weak, it's gone back into the range it's been
trading since December," said a London-based broker.
RAW SUGAR CONSOLIDATES
March raw sugar futures on ICE slid 0.16 cent, or 0.8
percent, to settle at 18.73 cents a lb, an inside session. The
front month had dipped to 18.06 cents on Jan. 23, its lowest
level since August 2010. Total volume neared 114,000 contracts,
up 17 percent from the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Total open interest inched up 686 contracts to 835,969
contracts on Feb. 1, the highest since February 2010.
"It's saying that people are getting interested in sugar
again. Money wants to play this market again," Hackett said
about the climbing open interest.
"The fact that more and more people are getting interested
in the market is usually a sign we're getting close to a turning
point in the sugar market, but we're not there yet."
The market has been on a prolonged downtrend driven by the
prospect of a third consecutive global surplus in 2012/13.
"Near term we see the potential for some support returning
to sugar despite the headwinds created by the large harvest,"
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a
research note on Monday.
Hansen said the market was boosted by constructive chart
formations and last week's decision by the Brazilian government
to allow the ethanol content in gasoline to rise, starting on
May 1.
Dealers said the market's improved performance had prompted
some speculators to trim a huge net short position.
Speculators cut their net short position in raw sugar
contracts on ICE Futures U.S., in the week to Jan. 29, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
March white sugar on Liffe fell $4.00, or 0.8
percent, to end at $498.50 a tonne.
Cocoa futures were lower with March futures on ICE
settled down $13, or 0.6 percent, at $2,192 a tonne. Total
volume exceeded 34,000 lots, up 55 percent from the 250-day
average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
Volumes have been boosted by heavy activity on the March/May
spread CC-1=R at around level money.
May cocoa on Liffe finished down 10 pounds, or 0.7
percent, at 1,434 pounds a tonne.
"Industry buying is supporting London. If the industry
suddenly decide they've got enough cover that could then put the
market under pressure," said a British-based broker.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; editing by
Keiron Henderson, Peter Galloway, and Chizu Nomiyama)