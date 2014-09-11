* Ethanol use from Brazil cane lower than expected
* Liffe robusta extends losses to 3-week low
* ICE cocoa falls to 3-1/2 month low in late trade
(Updates with closing sugar/coffee prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 11 ICE sugar futures
slipped on Thursday, down for the seventh straight day and
hitting their lowest in more than four years on pressure from
heavy investor spreading, plentiful supplies and reluctant
selling in Brazil.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE Futures U.S. corrected higher
after from the prior session's 5.9 percent tumble, while Liffe
robusta reached a three-week low. ICE cocoa dipped to a
3-1/2-month low on a flurry of selling during the settlement
window.
ICE October raw sugar futures dipped 0.16 cents, or
1.1 percent, to settle at 14.36 cents a lb. The session low was
14.33 cents a lb, the weakest since June 2010.
"There's pressure on the origin that have been holding back,
a lot of the Brazil origin because of their perception of the
crop," said Michael McDougall, a vice-president for Newedge USA
in New York.
"They've been reluctant to do anything because they see a
potentially bullish situation ... because Brazilian production
has been impacted by the dry weather."
Heavy October/March spreading SB-1=R ahead of October's
expiry on Sept. 30 boosted total volume above 141,000 lots,
already 45 percent more than the 250-day average for the full
day. The spread widened to a 2.29-cent discount from 2.26 cents
on Wednesday.
Stronger-than-expected yields in the Brazilian harvest
dragged on sugar markets, dealers said. They also cited a
lower-than-expected allocation of cane to ethanol, even though
ethanol pays millers more than sugar.
Dealers also focused on the expiry of the Liffe white sugar
October futures contract on Sept. 15, with one broker
saying the delivery could include supplies from Thailand, which
is sitting on substantial stocks.
Thailand is the No. 2 sugar exporter, after Brazil.
Liffe October sugar finished down 20 cents, or 0.1
percent, at $396.40 a tonne, after hitting a contract low of
$394.70.
ICE arabica coffee corrected higher within the prior
session's range after tumbling nearly 6 percent on Wednesday.
December arabica coffee closed up 4.20 cents, or 2.3
percent, at $1.8545 per lb.
November robusta coffee on Liffe ended down $30, or
1.5 percent, at $1,988 a tonne, after touching a three-week low
at $1,979.
Commodity trader Group Sopex said it expects coffee output
in top robusta grower Vietnam to rise to more than 30 million
60-kg bags in 2014/15.
ICE December cocoa fell $35, or 1.1 percent, to close
at $3,028 a tonne, after falling to a 3-1/2-month low at $3,019
in late trade. Liffe December cocoa settled down 19
pounds, or 1 percent, at 1,969 pounds a tonne.
(Editing by Susan Thomas. Keiron Henderson and David Gregorio)