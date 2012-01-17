LONDON Jan 17 Raw sugar and arabica
coffee futures on ICE were slightly higher in early trade on
Tuesday, boosted by a weaker dollar and increased risk appetite
following better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data.
Cocoa futures on ICE also edged up although concerns about
the outlook for demand following last week's
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter European grind helped to cap
gains.
ICE futures markets had been closed on Monday for a public
holiday in the U.S.
SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures rose in early trade to the highest level
in nearly two weeks.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.21 cent or
0.9 percent to 24.05 cents a lb by 0910 GMT after rising to a
peak of 24.07 cents.
* Dealers said the market remained rangebound, however, with
the upside capped by large crops in the European Union and
Russia as well as the prospect of further exports from India.
* India's food minister will soon discuss with the finance
minister lifting controls on sugar, K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday,
a day after industry officials lobbied the government to free
the sector.
* London March white sugar futures were up $5.00 or
0.8 percent at $630.50 per tonne.
* Thai raw sugar premiums weakened this week as crushing
accelerated and recent gains in New York futures scared off
consumers, while a firming rupee pushed up prices of Indian
whites, dealers said on Tuesday.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee futures on ICE were also higher with March
up 2.45 cents or 1.1 percent at $2.2770 per lb.
* Dealers said the market also continued to derive support
from continued below-par production in Colombia.
* Colombia's coffee output dropped to 7.8 million 60-kg bags
in 2011, down 12 percent versus 2010 and the worst year in more
than three decades, the growers' federation said on Monday.
* The International Coffee Organization on Monday raised its
estimate of the global coffee crop in 2011/12 to 132.4 million
60 kg bags as Ethiopia overtook Colombia as the world's number
three producer.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $17 or 0.9
percent higher at $1,871 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 early
last week, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since
October 2010.
* Premiums of Vietnamese coffee prices to London futures
narrowed in recent days following falls in futures prices, and
trading has slowed after a brief pickup late last week before a
long holiday, traders said on Tuesday.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures on ICE registered marginal gains with March
up $4 or 0.2 percent at $2,273 a tonne.
* Dealers noted concern about the demand outlook after a
lower-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in the European cocoa grind
in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 7.4 percent fall
in the Malaysian grind during the same period.
* Demand for chocolate is improving by the month, even in
the more difficult markets of Southern Europe, the chief
executive of chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut said in an
interview on Tuesday.
* The market remained underpinned, however, by fears that
dry winds in Ivory Coast may curtail production.
* Strong harmattan winds and dry weather in most of Ivory
Coast's cocoa growing regions, which have hurt development of
the main crop, could also harm its mid crop, farmers in the top
producing country said on Monday.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down
nearly 4 percent to around 763,000 tonnes by Jan 15, exporters
estimated on Monday, compared with 793,772 tonnes in the same
period of the previous season as dry harmattan hits farm output.
OTHER MARKETS
* A brighter picture for global economic growth countered
concerns over Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday, lifting shares
and the euro, but German data, Greek default fears and a looming
debt sale by Spain were set to test sentiment.
* The euro rose for the first time in three trading sessions
on Tuesday, while commodity currencies advanced as data showing
China's economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter
gave risk sentiment a shot in the arm.
* Brent crude futures rose above $112 on Tuesday on
expectations of steady demand growth after the world's
second-largest oil consumer, China, posted an economic expansion
that beat forecasts and as the dollar weakened.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Birrane)