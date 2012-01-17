LONDON Jan 17 Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by a weaker dollar and increased risk appetite following better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data.

Cocoa futures on ICE also edged up although concerns about the outlook for demand following last week's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter European grind helped to cap gains.

ICE futures markets had been closed on Monday for a public holiday in the U.S.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures rose in early trade to the highest level in nearly two weeks.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.21 cent or 0.9 percent to 24.05 cents a lb by 0910 GMT after rising to a peak of 24.07 cents.

* Dealers said the market remained rangebound, however, with the upside capped by large crops in the European Union and Russia as well as the prospect of further exports from India.

* India's food minister will soon discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar, K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday, a day after industry officials lobbied the government to free the sector.

* London March white sugar futures were up $5.00 or 0.8 percent at $630.50 per tonne.

* Thai raw sugar premiums weakened this week as crushing accelerated and recent gains in New York futures scared off consumers, while a firming rupee pushed up prices of Indian whites, dealers said on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee futures on ICE were also higher with March up 2.45 cents or 1.1 percent at $2.2770 per lb.

* Dealers said the market also continued to derive support from continued below-par production in Colombia.

* Colombia's coffee output dropped to 7.8 million 60-kg bags in 2011, down 12 percent versus 2010 and the worst year in more than three decades, the growers' federation said on Monday.

* The International Coffee Organization on Monday raised its estimate of the global coffee crop in 2011/12 to 132.4 million 60 kg bags as Ethiopia overtook Colombia as the world's number three producer.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $17 or 0.9 percent higher at $1,871 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 early last week, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.

* Premiums of Vietnamese coffee prices to London futures narrowed in recent days following falls in futures prices, and trading has slowed after a brief pickup late last week before a long holiday, traders said on Tuesday.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures on ICE registered marginal gains with March up $4 or 0.2 percent at $2,273 a tonne.

* Dealers noted concern about the demand outlook after a lower-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in the European cocoa grind in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 7.4 percent fall in the Malaysian grind during the same period.

* Demand for chocolate is improving by the month, even in the more difficult markets of Southern Europe, the chief executive of chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut said in an interview on Tuesday.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by fears that dry winds in Ivory Coast may curtail production.

* Strong harmattan winds and dry weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions, which have hurt development of the main crop, could also harm its mid crop, farmers in the top producing country said on Monday.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down nearly 4 percent to around 763,000 tonnes by Jan 15, exporters estimated on Monday, compared with 793,772 tonnes in the same period of the previous season as dry harmattan hits farm output.

OTHER MARKETS

* A brighter picture for global economic growth countered concerns over Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday, lifting shares and the euro, but German data, Greek default fears and a looming debt sale by Spain were set to test sentiment.

* The euro rose for the first time in three trading sessions on Tuesday, while commodity currencies advanced as data showing China's economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter gave risk sentiment a shot in the arm.

* Brent crude futures rose above $112 on Tuesday on expectations of steady demand growth after the world's second-largest oil consumer, China, posted an economic expansion that beat forecasts and as the dollar weakened. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Birrane)