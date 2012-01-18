LONDON Jan 18 Raw sugar and arabica
coffee futures on ICE firmed in early trading on Wednesday in
light volumes, boosted by a weakening dollar.
Cocoa futures on ICE edged up although concerns about the
outlook for demand following last week's weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter European grind helped to cap gains.
SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures rose in early trade to stand near a
two-week high.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.19 cent or
0.8 percent to 24.05 cents a lb by 0948 GMT after rising to a
peak of 24.12 cents, below Tuesday's two-week high of 24.22
cents.
* Dealers said the market remained rangebound, however, with
the upside capped by large crops in the European Union and
Russia as well as the prospect of further exports from India.
Recent rains in Brazil eased concerns over the production
outlook in the world's number 1 sugar producer, dealers said.
* London March white sugar futures were up $1.10 or
0.2 percent at $629.80 per tonne.
* Ukraine increased white sugar output to 2.34 million
tonnes last year from 1.55 million tonnes in 2010, the
Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.
* New York sugar faces resistance at 24.07 cents per
lb and only a break above this could open the way to 24.85
cents, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
* The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold
31,333 tonnes of the current 2011/12 raw sugar crop to two
international trading houses at premiums between 85 and 138
points over New York raw sugar futures, a senior official said
on Tuesday.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee futures on ICE were also higher with March
up 0.2 cent or 0.09 percent at $2.2535 per lb.
* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from
continued below-par production in Colombia.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $20 or 1
percent higher at $1,865 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on
January 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since
October 2010.
* Premiums of Vietnamese coffee prices to London futures
narrowed in recent days following falls in futures prices, and
trading has slowed after a brief pickup late last week before a
long holiday, traders said on Tuesday.
* New York coffee may end a moderate rebound about
$2.3460 before a fall, according to Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
* Coffee exports from Nicaragua dropped to 52,120 60-kg
bags in December, 45.7 percent less than was exported in the
same month last year, the country's export board said on
Tuesday.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures on ICE registered marginal gains with March
up $12 or 0.5 percent at $2,282 a tonne.
* Dealers noted concern about the demand outlook after a
lower-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in the European cocoa grind
in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 7.4 percent fall
in the Malaysian grind during the same period.
* Demand for chocolate is improving by the month, even in
the more difficult markets of Southern Europe, the chief
executive of chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut said in an
interview on Tuesday.
* The market remained underpinned, however, by fears that
dry winds in Ivory Coast may curtail production.
* New York cocoa will rise towards $2,406 per tonne,
as a retracement from this Jan. 11 high has been completed,
according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
* Cameroon's only cocoa grinder Sic-Cacaos purchased some
25,114 tonnes by the end of December since the beginning of the
2011/12 season in August, according to figures issued on Tuesday
by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) and the company.
OTHER MARKETS
* European shares fell on Wednesday morning, led lower by
Tullow Oil < after a trading update and as uncertainty
around Greek debt talks weighed on broader equity market
sentiment.
* Greece faces creditors on Wednesday in a renewed attempt
to break a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt
and stave off default.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jason Neely)