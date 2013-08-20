* Unica data expected to show brisk Brazil cane crush-trade

* Cocoa trade awaits September W. Africa rainfall data

* Coffee prices pressured by hefty Brazil off-year crop (Updates prices, volume)

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 20 Cocoa futures hit multi-month highs in light volume on Tuesday, bucking the session's weak commodity complex as speculators bought the key chocolate ingredient on concerns over dry weather in West Africa, the main growing region.

Arabica coffee on ICE Futures U.S. and robusta on Liffe fell for the fourth straight day to the lowest in more than two weeks, dropping in heavy volume along with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities on 19 markets.

ICE raw sugar futures were little changed as the market consolidated after dropping around 4 percent in the past two sessions.

Second-month cocoa futures on ICE settled up $8, or 0.3 percent, at $2,520 per tonne after touching $2,547 per tonne, the highest level since December 2012. Total volume was light at roughly 15,000 lots, down about 30 percent from the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Cocoa continues to be a weather market," said Hector Galvan, a senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

"Unfortunately, it's difficult to say when we may see the market drop back off because when one is working with an unknown like weather you just have to really hang on."

December cocoa in London closed up 2 pounds, or 0.1 percent, at 1,660 pounds a tonne, after hitting the highest since September 2012, at 1,673 pounds.

Noncommercial dealers buoyed their net long position in ICE cocoa contracts nearly 30 percent to a three-month high in the week that ended Aug. 13, while they increased it in Liffe cocoa futures and options as well, recent data showed.

"They're adding to positions as the market breaks new levels," one London-based cocoa futures broker said.

He added that an early start to the dry season in West Africa underpinned the market and noted a strong correlation between a falling dollar against a basket of currencies, and rising ICE cocoa prices. Farmers in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa grower, said on Monday that their main crop's harvest will be delayed by at least a month.

"When it rains (and it will) in September the argument will move on to how much (if at all) damage has already been done, and has there been enough rain?" said Eric Sivry, head of agri options brokerage at Marex Spectron.

RISK OF SELLOFF

The London-based cocoa futures broker said the market could sell off if reports of rainfall emerge.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said continued improving consumer sentiment in Europe and buoyant demand in North America lifted underlying sales 8.7 percent in the first half of the year, a pace of growth it will not be able to maintain throughout 2013.

December arabica coffee on ICE sank 3.95 cents, or 3.2 percent, to close at $1.1880 per lb, after falling to a session low at $1.1865 within sight of a four-year low of $1.1710 hit on June 20, pressured by a huge supply from Brazil's off-year harvest. Total volume soared around 40,000 lots, nearly double the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Some September/December spreading continued ahead of the spot contract's first notice day on Thursday, with its KC-1=R discount to the second position widening to 3.90 cents, the biggest in eight months on plentiful supplies, versus 3.35 cents on Monday.

Liffe November robusta coffee closed down $26, or 1.4 percent, at $1,850 a tonne.

October raw sugar on ICE ended down 0.06 cent, or 0.4 percent, at 16.47 cents per lb.

"In the short term, we are expecting a test of yesterday's low and a further foray down towards the 16 cent level," said Nick Penney, a senior trader at Sucden Financial Sugar.

He said the next report from cane industry group Unica, due later this week, was expected to show good progress for the cane crush in center-south Brazil despite reports of sporadic damage from a cold snap.

October white sugar on Liffe finished down $2.90, or 0.6 percent, at $488.50 a tonne. (Editing by Jeff Coelho, Peter Galloway and Maureen Bavdek)