* Fire threatens 20 pct of port's monthly exports
* Repairs could take 6 months: analyst
* Cocoa slips as investors take profit after inline N.A
grind data
By Marina Lopes and Sarah McFarlane
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 18 Raw sugar futures spiked
to a one-year-high on Friday after a fire engulfed four
warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of
monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal.
Cocoa prices fell to profit-taking after the market's recent
rally to two-year highs, while coffee came under pressure.
After the news broke that an estimated 300,000 tonnes of
sugar owned by Copersucar, the world's No. 1 producer, went up
in flames, traders rushed to cover short positions, sending
prices up 6 percent to a one-year high of 20.16 cents a lb in
early New York hours.
ICE March raw sugar futures closed up 0.50 cents, or
2.5 percent higher, at 19.50 cents per lb. The front-month
premium over the May contract almost doubled from the
previous day, to 0.28 cent.
The news electrified an otherwise steady softs complex with
over 360,000 contracts, equivalent to over 18 million tonnes of
raw beet or cane, changing hands by noon. That's more than
triple the 250-day average, according to Reuters calculations.
The fire is the latest setback to top-grower Brazil, where
rains have plagued a record harvest. Fears about sugar
availability in the short term have already driven up prices in
recent months even as the global market has a surplus.
Copersucar, which controls one-fifth of the world's sea-born
trade in sugar, had already reduced its 2013/2014 harvest
projections because of the rain.
One analyst estimated repairs to the newly expanded port
could take six months.
"If the fire damages the ship-loading equipment, this is
where there is a much bigger problem. The loading facility is
much more significant to the global market than the loss of the
sugar," Czarnikow Director Toby Cohen said.
December white sugar on Liffe closed up $7.50, or
1.4 percent, at $513.80 a tonne.
COCOA TRIMS GAINS
Cocoa futures on ICE slumped to their lowest in nine
sessions as investors locked in profits after prices surged to a
two-year high on Thursday.
Upbeat third-quarter Asian grinding data bolstered
expectations of growing demand for chocolate's main ingredient.
North American data released after the market close on
Thursday rose 8.25 percent, in line with expectations, and added
to the optimism.
ICE December cocoa settled down $46, or 1.9 percent,
to $2,721 a tonne. Dealers said the market had been due for a
correction, having risen nearly 30 percent in the past four
months.
"It seems that the trade is not looking to keep all its
longs on the table before the weekend," said Hector Galvan,
senior softs broker at RJO Futures in Chicago.
The broadly higher pace of Asian, North American and
European grinding prompted some to say that the International
Cocoa Organization's August estimate that global 2012/13
grindings would rise 1.1 percent could need revising higher.
Liffe March cocoa futures settled down 37 pounds, or
2.1 percent lower, at 1,721 pounds per tonne.
In robusta coffee, Liffe January futures closed down
$15, or 0.9 percent, at $1,618 a tonne.
"Most of the volume today is spread-based," said a
London-based broker.
December arabica coffee futures on ICE closed down
0.5 cent, or 0.4 percent, at $1.1465 per lb.