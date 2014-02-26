* Dry Brazil weather is main focus of coffee, sugar markets * ICE raises arabica, sugar margins again * Cocoa underpinned by expectations for deficits (Recasts throughout, updates closing coffee/sugar prices) By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 26 Arabica coffee futures on ICE turned higher on Wednesday, after the Brazilian government said a drought damaged nearly half the beans in part of its main growing region. Raw sugar pared losses and Cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. and Liffe inched higher in choppy dealings. May arabica coffee futures on ICE finished up 1.45 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $1.7770 per lb, bringing it closer to the previous session's 16-month high of $1.8125 after falling 3 percent to a session low at $1.7105. A study by the Brazilian government showed that the hot and dry weather has already damaged as much as 45 percent of the coffee beans in the worst-hit area of the main growing state. The market spent most of the session in negative territory with Brazilian weather forecasters Somar reporting widespread rainfall was expected in the main coffee and cane regions starting on Friday through March 7. "The forecasts for rains later in the week has jolted this market," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge USA, referring to arabica futures. Arabica futures are on track for their biggest monthly surge in nearly 20 years, with February's rise so far around 36 percent. In 2014, coffee has surged more than 53 percent as speculators shifted to a net long position on production concerns caused by the drought in Brazil. It is the strongest performer on the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index by far, followed only by lean hogs futures, which are up around 18 percent. The surge in volatility caused the exchange to raise its initial margin requirements in coffee by 7.5 percent to $7,200 per contract, its sixth straight hike since mid-November. While the margin hike is seen contributing to only some of the market's weak tone, strong resistance just above $1.80, basis May, triggered some profit-taking following a lack of buying interest around that level on Tuesday, dealers said. Liffe May robusta coffee futures ended down $21, or 1 percent, at $1,996 a tonne. ICE raw sugar futures pared earlier losses, with forecasts for much-needed rain in top grower Brazil adding pressure, dealers said. Following volatility spurred by crop weather concerns, the exchange hiked its margins to the highest since October 2012. March ended down 0.05 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 17.29 cents a lb, well above the session low at 16.61 cents. This follows Tuesday's peak at 17.77 cents, the highest price for the front month since November 2013. Total open interest tumbled by nearly 19,000 lots on Feb. 25, to 813,934 lots, the lowest since Dec. 16, exchange data showed. The weakness in the March/May spread SB-1=R, which briefly moved to the widest in five months at a discount of 0.42 cent from 0.34 cent on Tuesday, brought attention to what seems to be poor demand ahead of the March contract's expiry on Friday, dealers said. It later narrowed slightly to a 0.32-cent discount as the market pared losses. May white sugar futures on Liffe eased 60 cents, or 0.1 percent, to close at $476 per tonne. Cocoa futures on ICE turned higher, consolidating after falling from last week's 2-1/2 year high, supported by expectations for global deficits in 2013/14 and 2014/15. May cocoa futures on ICE closed up $11, or 0.4 percent, at $2,932 a tonne. May cocoa on Liffe rose 6 pounds, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 1,827 pounds a tonne. Armajaro Trading Ltd has offered to pay bonuses that Ivory Coast says cocoa farmers are owed by Ecom Agroindustrial Corp to resolve a dispute which it fears could otherwise scupper its takeover by the Swiss group, letters given to Reuters by Armajaro showed. ($1 = 0.5994 British pounds) (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)