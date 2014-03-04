* Analyst sees Brazil coffee output down in 2014/15
By David Brough
LONDON, March 4 Arabica coffee futures stayed
close to the prior session's two-year peak on Tuesday, supported
by concerns about damage to coffee crops in top producer Brazil
from a prolonged drought, though trade was choppy.
Prices have surged 75 percent so far this year, fuelled by
concerns over the impact of the unseasonably dry weather in
Brazil on coffee beans in the coming 2014/15 crop.
"Markets are taking a 'worst case' view of the situation,
which does leave some downside potential if the damage turns out
to be not as bad as expected," said Tom Pugh, commodities
economist with Capital Economics in London.
ICE second-month arabica futures jumped almost 2
percent to a session peak of $1.9760 per lb, just below Monday's
two-year high of $1.9780 and within sight of the psychologically
important $2 level, before falling back in a technical
correction to trade down 1.15 cents or 0.6 percent at $1.9230
per lb as of 1252 GMT.
Analyst Stefan Uhlenbrock of F.O. Licht forecast that coffee
output in Brazil would fall by around 5 million 60-kg bags to 48
million bags in 2014/15.
"Even if there is a deficit in '14/15 there is not yet the
danger of the world running out of coffee because of the stocks
accumulated during the surplus period," Uhlenbrock said.
Hot, dry weather in Brazil has damaged as much as 45 percent
of the coffee beans in the worst-hit area of Minas Gerais, the
nation's biggest coffee-producing state, a study by the local
government showed last week.
The agriculture secretariat of Minas Gerais said the area of
Três Pontas in South Minas, the state's most important growing
region, suffered losses in output to 45 percent of its crop due
to the drought.
Minas Gerais produces half of Brazil's coffee, with South
Minas alone accounting for a quarter of national coffee output.
RALLY MAY BE OVERDONE
Pugh said coffee futures markets would carefully track data
gauging the extent of damage to coffee crops from drought, and
Brazilian weather reports.
"Official data releases could cause big swings in the
market. People are really on edge," he said.
"It's a bit overdone. I don't think there have been any
reliable estimates for damage yet. I would not be surprised to
see prices fall back quite sharply over the next couple of
months."
In other softs markets, second-month Liffe robusta coffee
was up $17 or 0.8 percent at $2,115 per tonne in
moderate volume of 4,380 lots.
ICE raw sugar futures were lower against the backdrop of a
global supply glut, with May down 0.21 cent or 1.2
percent at 17.59 cents a lb.
"The general chat around the trade seems to be of a negative
tone with a consensus of scant underlying physical buying and
the collapse of the March/May on expiry night (Friday)
indicating the potential weakness of the market," said Thomas
Kujawa, co-head of the softs department at brokerage Sucden
Financial Sugar.
May white sugar futures on Liffe fell $4.20, or 0.9
percent, at $473.60 per tonne in slim volume of 935 lots.
ICE May cocoa futures were up $14, or 0.5 percent, at
$2,932 per tonne, underpinned by expectations of a global
deficit and firm demand.
May cocoa futures on Liffe climbed 4 pounds, or 0.2
percent, to 1,829 pounds a tonne in slim volume of 2,955 lots.