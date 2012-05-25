* Platinum shares hammered

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African stocks ended a touch lower on Friday, after choppy trade driven by fears over a potential Greek exit from the euro zone and as the Johannesburg's bourse halted "incorrect" trades by one of its brokers.

The Top-40 index dropped more than 1 percent in early trade, but recouped some of those losses to end 0.22 percent lower at 29,074.19. The All-Share was 0.16 percent softer at 32,992.25.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange said during the session it had been forced to halt some 'incorrect' trades by a broker and would lower the session's total value after the close.

"It was an error on the part of the member not the JSE. It was not a system failure," said Michelle Joubert, head of investor relations at the bourse. "The member is investigating that and that is obviously something the JSE is looking at."

Global markets, already skittish over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, were unnerved further by news that Catalonia, Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, was running out of options for refinancing debt that comes due this year.

"Will they pull out of the euro zone, I don't think so, not any time soon," said Sasha Naryshkine, a trader at Vestact.

"We will use this as an opportunity to buy."

A rout on platinum producers continued with two of the largest miners, Anglo American and Lonmin, declining by over 1.3 percent.

The index of platinum miners is down 17 percent this year and trading near a three-year low. The precious metal is used to make autocatalysts that reduce car emissions.

Naspers was the biggest gainer after news of China's Tencent investing $1 billion in an e-commerce unit. Its shares are up 1.6 percent to 457.28 rand.

The South African media giant holds about 30 percent stake in China's largest Internet firm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 148 to 141 with 79 shares unchanged. A total of 200 million shares changed hands, preliminary data showed, well below a 200-day moving average of about 240 million shares. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)