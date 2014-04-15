By Mai Nguyen HANOI, April 15 Singapore outperformed other regional sharemarkets in mixed trading on Tuesday, boosted by news of a plan by Southeast Asia's biggest property developer to buy up shares in one of its subsidiaries. Shares of CapitaMalls Asia surged a staggering 21.33 percent after top property developer CapitaLand Ltd offered to buy out minority shareholders in the Singapore-listed shopping mall operator. The $2.45 billion deal is aimed at simplifying CapitaLand's corporate structure and taking advantage of a discount valuation at CapitaMalls. Shares of CapitaLand also jumped 5.48 percent. The Straits Times Index hit near a seven-month intraday high in early trade on Tuesday, extending a gain in the previous session on its central bank's optimism over the city-state's economic outlook after a sluggish first quarter. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index edged up 0.14 percent, led by a 1.02 percent advance of Bank Rakyat Indonesia Perserco Tbk PT which tumbled 5.6 percent on Thursday following an election result that weighed on market sentiment. The Philippine benchmark index bounced back from recent losses to reach 0.58 percent at the break, with top gainer Bank of the Philippine Islands advancing 2.15 percent. Vietnamese shares entered a fourth day of losses, dipping 0.26 percent, while the Malaysian market edged down 0.14 percent. The Thai bourse was closed for a public holiday and will reopen for business on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0527 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.30 415.91 +0.33 Singapore 3244.39 3214.83 +0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1849.00 1851.53 -0.14 Jakarta 4871.62 4864.88 +0.14 Manila 6627.46 6589.55 +0.58 Ho Chi Minh 594.54 596.11 -0.26 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Editing by Martin Petty and Anupama Dwivedi)