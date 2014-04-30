SINGAPORE, April 30 All stock markets in Southeast Asia rose on Wednesday on solid corporate earnings, with Malaysia scaling to its four-month peak on foreign investment inflows. Gains eclipsed worries about Ukraine after the United States and the European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia for its role in backing the separatist movement in eastern Ukraine. Malaysia saw a surge in foreign capital inflows as investors went on a buying spree, taking cue from better-than-expected corporate earnings across the region. The Malaysian index rose for a second day and closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,871.52, its highest since Dec. 31, 2013. Gains were led by media firm Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd , which rose 4.1 percent, and telecommunications company DiGi.Com Bhd, which was up 2.8 percent. Singapore recovered from two-week lows after two of the country's largest banks posted record profits that surpassed expectations. The Straits Times Index gained 0.8 percent after dropping to its lowest since April 14 the previous day. Shares of UOB Ltd, DBS Ltd and OCBC Ltd trimmed gains made earlier in the day after DBS and OCBC posted profits that easily surpassed market estimates. UOB reported its first-quarter profit after market hours. Indonesia gained 0.4 percent, while Thailand rose 0.2 percent. The Philippines stretched gains into a second day, rising 1.1 percent, bolstered by advances in real estate company Megaworld Corp. All the six markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday, while the Vietnam market was closed on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.96 417.41 +0.37 Singapore 3264.71 3237.74 +0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1871.52 1859.34 +0.66 Bangkok 1414.94 1412.33 +0.18 Jakarta 4840.15 4819.68 +0.42 Manila 6707.91 6636.45 +1.08 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.96 388.37 +7.88 Singapore 3264.71 3167.43 +3.07 Kuala Lumpur 1871.52 1866.96 +0.24 Bangkok 1414.94 1298.71 +8.95 Jakarta 4840.15 4274.18 +13.24 Manila 6707.91 5889.83 +13.89 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)