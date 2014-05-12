BANGKOK, May 12 Thai shares ended at a six-week
low on Monday amid caution over political protests, while the
Philippines snapped two days of gains as profit-taking hit large
caps such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone.
Bangkok's SET index ended down 0.16 percent at
1,375.14, the lowest since March 28, as foreigners net sold
stocks worth 1.3 billion baht ($40 million) ahead of a market
holiday on Tuesday.
The Thai stock market will reopen on Wednesday.
Two anti-government protesters were injured in a blast
outside the Thai prime minister's offices, police said on
Sunday, as the two sides in a long political crisis squared off
over who would run the country.
Thailand's interim prime minister expressed hope on Monday
that February's annulled general election could be re-run soon,
and said anti-government protesters would not succeed in getting
the Senate to impose an alternative premier.
In Manila, foreign investors led the selling, with data from
the stock market showing net foreign outflows of 600 million
peso ($13.8 million). The main index eased 0.5 percent,
coming off an 11-month high hit on Friday.
Singapore shares shed about 1 percent to close at a
near one-month low, while Malaysia ended slightly lower.
Both are closed for a market holiday on Tuesday.
Vietnam dropped 4.7 percent to its lowest close in
more than four months, as tensions with China mounted.
Indonesia bucked the trend, extending its gains for
a second session, with shares of coal miners such as Harum
Energy and Adaro Energy outperforming after
better-than-expected quarterly results, brokers said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.50 419.16 -0.40
Singapore 3222.43 3252.13 -0.91
Kuala Lumpur 1866.08 1866.72 -0.03
Bangkok 1375.14 1377.37 -0.16
Jakarta 4912.99 4898.14 +0.30
Manila 6811.34 6847.26 -0.52
Ho Chi Minh 517.05 542.46 -4.68
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.50 388.37 +7.50
Singapore 3222.43 3167.43 +1.74
Kuala Lumpur 1866.08 1866.96 -0.05
Bangkok 1375.14 1298.71 +5.89
Jakarta 4912.99 4274.18 +14.95
Manila 6811.34 5889.83 +15.65
Ho Chi Minh 517.05 504.63 +2.46
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 43.6500 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)