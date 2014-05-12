BANGKOK, May 12 Thai shares ended at a six-week low on Monday amid caution over political protests, while the Philippines snapped two days of gains as profit-taking hit large caps such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone. Bangkok's SET index ended down 0.16 percent at 1,375.14, the lowest since March 28, as foreigners net sold stocks worth 1.3 billion baht ($40 million) ahead of a market holiday on Tuesday. The Thai stock market will reopen on Wednesday. Two anti-government protesters were injured in a blast outside the Thai prime minister's offices, police said on Sunday, as the two sides in a long political crisis squared off over who would run the country. Thailand's interim prime minister expressed hope on Monday that February's annulled general election could be re-run soon, and said anti-government protesters would not succeed in getting the Senate to impose an alternative premier. In Manila, foreign investors led the selling, with data from the stock market showing net foreign outflows of 600 million peso ($13.8 million). The main index eased 0.5 percent, coming off an 11-month high hit on Friday. Singapore shares shed about 1 percent to close at a near one-month low, while Malaysia ended slightly lower. Both are closed for a market holiday on Tuesday. Vietnam dropped 4.7 percent to its lowest close in more than four months, as tensions with China mounted. Indonesia bucked the trend, extending its gains for a second session, with shares of coal miners such as Harum Energy and Adaro Energy outperforming after better-than-expected quarterly results, brokers said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.50 419.16 -0.40 Singapore 3222.43 3252.13 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1866.08 1866.72 -0.03 Bangkok 1375.14 1377.37 -0.16 Jakarta 4912.99 4898.14 +0.30 Manila 6811.34 6847.26 -0.52 Ho Chi Minh 517.05 542.46 -4.68 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.50 388.37 +7.50 Singapore 3222.43 3167.43 +1.74 Kuala Lumpur 1866.08 1866.96 -0.05 Bangkok 1375.14 1298.71 +5.89 Jakarta 4912.99 4274.18 +14.95 Manila 6811.34 5889.83 +15.65 Ho Chi Minh 517.05 504.63 +2.46 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 43.6500 Philippine Pesos) ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)