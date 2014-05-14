BANGKOK, May 14 Indonesian shares jumped to 11-month highs on Wednesday as chances of a win for a popular presidential candidate increased ahead of a July election, while Thai stocks rose the most in three months amid foreign inflows into markets across the region. Jakarta's main index closed up 1.4 percent at 4,991.64, after Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo boosted his chances in the presidential election by securing the support of the country's second-largest political party. The market brought in 1.26 trillion rupiah ($109.22 million), the biggest daily inflows since April 9, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia's stock market will be shut on Thursday for a holiday. Bangkok's SET index rose 1.5 percent to close at 1,396.03, recovering some of the losses over the past five sessions. Brokers said the gain was in line with Asia, tracking the S&P 500 which closed at a record high overnight. Net foreign inflows into Thai stocks were a modest 189 million baht ($5.79 million) after two sessions of outflows. "External sentiment did help the local market. The issue about the election re-run was also among the domestic factors but it remains to be seen," said Koraphat Vorachet, an analyst at Nomura Pattnasin. A meeting between Thailand's interim prime minister and the Election Commission to fix a date for polls that the government hopes will break a stalemate was postponed on Wednesday due to security concerns over the venue. In the Philippines, the stock market took in net foreign inflows of 2.86 billion peso ($65 million) amid strong buying interest in shares of Ayala Land and Universal Robina Corp, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.84 417.43 +1.53 Singapore 3259.09 3222.43 +1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1879.20 1866.08 +0.70 Bangkok 1396.03 1375.14 +1.52 Jakarta 4991.63 4921.39 +1.43 Manila 6880.44 6852.81 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 529.53 513.91 +3.04 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.84 388.37 +9.13 Singapore 3259.09 3167.43 +2.89 Kuala Lumpur 1879.20 1866.96 +0.66 Bangkok 1396.03 1298.71 +7.49 Jakarta 4991.63 4274.18 +16.79 Manila 6880.44 5889.83 +16.82 Ho Chi Minh 529.53 504.63 +4.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 43.8300 Philippine Pesos) ($1 = 11536.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) ($1 = 32.6200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)