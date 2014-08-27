UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, Aug 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday in line with others in Asia, with Indonesia snapping three days of falls aided by bargain-hunting, but shares of coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk came under selling pressure. Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 0.4 percent, recovering from a combined 1.2 percent loss over the past three sessions, amid selective buying in recently beaten-down stocks such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Among underperformers, Bumi Resources dropped 2.1 percent after a report that Indonesia may revoke the contracts of 17 coal miners that owe royalties to the government, including PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk. The region brought in foreign inflows amid positive sentiment in Asia, including Malaysia's 157.61 million ringgit($50 million) worth of net foreign buying and Thailand's 419 million baht ($13.13 million), stock exchange data showed. The Philippine stock market posted a net foreign inflow of 1.2 billion peso ($27.48 million), mainly from strong inflows into shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone , stock exchange data showed. The euro was cracking under pressure on Wednesday as feverish speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone drove bond yields to all-time lows and lifted Asian stocks to peaks not seen in almost seven years. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.27 444.82 +0.55 Singapore 3341.46 3323.02 +0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1872.38 1861.82 +0.57 Bangkok 1564.58 1560.17 +0.28 Jakarta 5165.25 5146.55 +0.36 Manila 7160.46 7146.35 +0.20 Ho Chi Minh 628.77 629.06 -0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.27 388.37 +15.17 Singapore 3341.46 3167.43 +5.49 Kuala Lumpur 1872.38 1866.96 +0.29 Bangkok 1564.58 1298.71 +20.47 Jakarta 5165.25 4274.18 +20.85 Manila 7160.46 5889.83 +21.57 Ho Chi Minh 628.77 504.63 +24.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 3.1465 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 43.6630 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 31.9100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources