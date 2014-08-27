BANGKOK, Aug 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday in line with others in Asia, with Indonesia snapping three days of falls aided by bargain-hunting, but shares of coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk came under selling pressure. Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 0.4 percent, recovering from a combined 1.2 percent loss over the past three sessions, amid selective buying in recently beaten-down stocks such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Among underperformers, Bumi Resources dropped 2.1 percent after a report that Indonesia may revoke the contracts of 17 coal miners that owe royalties to the government, including PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk. The region brought in foreign inflows amid positive sentiment in Asia, including Malaysia's 157.61 million ringgit($50 million) worth of net foreign buying and Thailand's 419 million baht ($13.13 million), stock exchange data showed. The Philippine stock market posted a net foreign inflow of 1.2 billion peso ($27.48 million), mainly from strong inflows into shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone , stock exchange data showed. The euro was cracking under pressure on Wednesday as feverish speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone drove bond yields to all-time lows and lifted Asian stocks to peaks not seen in almost seven years. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.27 444.82 +0.55 Singapore 3341.46 3323.02 +0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1872.38 1861.82 +0.57 Bangkok 1564.58 1560.17 +0.28 Jakarta 5165.25 5146.55 +0.36 Manila 7160.46 7146.35 +0.20 Ho Chi Minh 628.77 629.06 -0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.27 388.37 +15.17 Singapore 3341.46 3167.43 +5.49 Kuala Lumpur 1872.38 1866.96 +0.29 Bangkok 1564.58 1298.71 +20.47 Jakarta 5165.25 4274.18 +20.85 Manila 7160.46 5889.83 +21.57 Ho Chi Minh 628.77 504.63 +24.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 3.1465 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 43.6630 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 31.9100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)