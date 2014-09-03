BANGKOK, Sept 3 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were up Wednesday as upbeat reports on Chinese services activity lifted sentiment in Asia, with stocks in the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand hovering around 15-month highs. Large caps led gainers in the region amid some foreign inflows and a rise in regional currencies. The Philippine Composite Index rose 1.4 percent to 7,206.02, having hit 7,216.41, the highest since May 30, 2013. Jakarta's Composite Index earlier rallied to 5,225.03, the level last touched on May 29, 2013. The Thai SET index extended its gain for a fourth consecutive day to 1,575.39, the highest level since May 31, 2013. Broker Phillip Securities said investors were waiting for the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision this week. "More attention would turn to external factors as ECB will meet tomorrow to review its interest rate policies amid expectations of more stimulus measures after the latest batch of economic data pointed to a risk of deflation in Europe," Phillip Securities said in a report. In Jakarta, shares of Telkom Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia rallied amid foreign-led buying, Thomson Reuters data showed. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second day, adding 0.3 percent. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.7 percent as foreign buying boosted sentiment on the first trading day of the week after a two-day holiday. Shares of coal miners were among bright spots in the region amid expectations of higher demand for coal. Indonesia's Adaro Energy climbed to the highest since April 2013. Shares of Thailand's Banpu jumped almost 4 percent, with brokers citing expectations of more demand for coal from Chinese importers. Bucking the trend, shares in Malaysia edged down 0.4 percent, reversing the rise on Tuesday when retail and local institutions were net sellers of shares, according to stock exchange data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0740 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.99 444.48 +0.34 Singapore 3338.77 3328.30 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1860.13 1867.69 -0.40 Bangkok 1575.93 1568.60 +0.47 Jakarta 5222.43 5201.59 +0.40 Manila 7206.02 7106.56 +1.40 Ho Chi Minh 641.09 636.65 +0.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)