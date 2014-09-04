BANGKOK, Sept 4 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Thursday as profit-taking hit overbought shares in Thailand and Vietnam, while the Indonesian key index retreated from a record closing high in the previous session amid large-cap selling by domestic investors. Top losers in Bangkok included shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand, which touched a record high on Wednesday amid expectations of a possible relaxation of martial law in some tourist areas. The benchmark SET index eased 0.2 percent after four straight sessions of gains. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 70.36 at the close from Wednesday's 73.47. A level of 70 or above suggests shares were overbought. The VN Index in Ho Chi Minh City dipped 0.08 percent as investors took profits from recent gains, with data showing Vietnamese shares in the overbought territory. Jakarta's composite index was down 0.36 percent at 5,205.32, coming off a record close of 5,224.135 on Wednesday. Domestic investors were net sellers of shares such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data showed. Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines retreated from gains early in the week, boosted by speculation on the European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus measure, which could lead to foreign fund inflows. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.83 447.36 -0.12 Singapore 3346.34 3348.77 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1869.21 1864.87 +0.23 Bangkok 1579.73 1583.27 -0.22 Jakarta 5205.32 5224.13 -0.36 Manila 7204.11 7206.02 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 640.22 640.75 -0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.83 388.37 +15.05 Singapore 3346.34 3167.43 +5.65 Kuala Lumpur 1869.21 1866.96 +0.12 Bangkok 1579.73 1298.71 +21.64 Jakarta 5205.32 4274.18 +21.79 Manila 7204.11 5889.83 +22.31 Ho Chi Minh 640.22 504.63 +26.87 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 11,763.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)