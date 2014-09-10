BANGKOK, Sept 10 Indonesia's key stock market index posted its worst drop in two months on Wednesday amid outflows and losses in large-caps as the prospect of a sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hike triggered selling across markets in Southeast Asia. Jakarta's Composite Index closed down 1.04 percent the biggest one-day fall since July 11. Shares of Astra International, the most actively traded stock, slipped 2.3 percent due to selling by foreign investors, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Indonesian stock market saw net selling by foreign investors of 816 billion rupiah ($69.11 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. Other markets also posted net foreign outflows as Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 percent. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer, and to raise them more slowly than the makers of U.S monetary policy themselves expect, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed. Malaysia posted net foreign outflow worth 94.62 million ringgit ($29.57 million) and Thailand reported a net outflow of 224 million baht ($6.96 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3338.63 3342.96 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1870.85 1874.12 -0.17 Bangkok 1582.13 1583.18 -0.07 Jakarta 5142.99 5197.12 -1.04 Manila 7212.78 7253.67 -0.56 Ho Chi Minh 628.80 626.92 +0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3338.63 3167.43 +5.41 Kuala Lumpur 1870.85 1866.96 +0.21 Bangkok 1582.13 1298.71 +21.82 Jakarta 5142.99 4274.18 +20.33 Manila 7212.78 5889.83 +22.46 Ho Chi Minh 628.80 504.63 +24.61 (1 US dollar = 11,807.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 3.2000 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 32.1800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)