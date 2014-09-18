UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, Sept 18 The Philippine key index scaled
a more than one-week closing high on Thursday amid foreign
inflows into large cap property shares while banking stocks
outperformed in Malaysia ahead of the central bank's decision on
interest rates.
Most other Southeast Asian stock markets traded in the
positive territory after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday
renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a
"considerable time".
The Philippine composite index rose 0.8 percent to
7,287.29, the highest close since Sept. 8, amid foreign-led
buying, which sent shares of property firm SM Prime Holdings Inc
3.8 percent higher, stock exchange data showed.
In Kuala Lumpur, gains in interest rate-sensitive banking
shares, including Public Bank and Maybank,
helped lift Malaysia's main index which was up 0.02
percent.
Slower household credit growth, and stuttering factory
output and exports could persuade Malaysia's central bank
against raising interest rates for a second time in three
months, but some analysts reckon a 25 basis point increase
remains likely.
Malaysia's central bank is due to announce the rate decision
later in the day.
Foreign inflows boosted shares of Indonesian banks. Bank
Negara Indonesia gained almost 3 percent and Bank
Mandiri traded up 1.5 percent.
Among the regional bright spots, shares of Thai property
firm Bangkok Land rose 1 percent after the company
said an initial public offering of its Impact Growth Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) (IPO-IMPACT.BK) this week was
oversubscribed.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0902 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3300.15 3296.48 +0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1845.32 1843.78 +0.08
Bangkok 1581.23 1570.64 +0.67
Jakarta 5208.14 5188.18 +0.38
Manila 7287.29 7231.84 +0.77
Ho Chi Minh 615.80 625.66 -1.58
(1 US dollar = 44.4200 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts