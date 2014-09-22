Sept 22 Most Southeast Asian markets ended lower
on Monday on concerns over sluggish economic growth in China as
investors awaited data this week that could provide more
evidence of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia
in Jakarta said the market was concerned about comments made by
China's finance minister.
China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei on Sunday said China will
not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one
economic indicator, in remarks at a meeting of finance ministers
and central bank chiefs from the G20 nations.
His remarks came days after many economists lowered growth
forecasts, having seen the latest set of weak data.
Growth in China's large factory sector probably stalled in
September, adding to worries the economy could be at risk of a
sharper slowdown unless Beijing rolls out more stimulus
measures, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, a day ahead of
China's flash manufacturing PMI release.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) closed down 0.2
percent, Malaysia ended 0.2 percent weaker, while the
Philippines ended 0.1 percent lower.
Vietnam failed to hold on to early gains and ended
down 0.2 percent, while Singapore fell 0.3 percent.
In Jakarta, analysts expect the correction to continue as
the market awaits more clarity on the fuel price policy by
president-elect Joko Widodo.
Bucking the trend, Thailand's SET index ended up 0.3
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3296.57 3305.05 -0.26
Kuala Lumpur 1846.05 1849.49 -0.19
Bangkok 1589.51 1584.91 +0.29
Jakarta 5219.80 5227.29 -0.15
Manila 7279.86 7287.29 -0.10
Ho Chi Minh 611.93 611.93 -0.22
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3296.57 3167.43 +4.08
Kuala Lumpur 1846.05 1866.96 -1.12
Bangkok 1589.51 1298.71 +22.39
Jakarta 5219.80 4274.18 +22.12
Manila 7279.86 5889.83 +23.60
Ho Chi Minh 611.93 504.63 +21.26
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)