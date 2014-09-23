Sept 23 Indonesian shares fell to their lowest in nearly one week on Tuesday amid concern about China's growth even after a private survey showed factory activity unexpectedly picked up in September. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.6 percent by 0714 GMT after touching a low of 5,184.16, its lowest since Sept. 17, earlier in the day. "Concern over China's future growth is still dominant in the Indonesian market today. There are concerns for slowing demand for commodities which may affect companies in Indonesia," said Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta. Manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in the world's second largest economy even as employment fell to a 5-1/2-year low, a preliminary HSBC survey showed. The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 50. China's better-than-expected performance helped Asian shares recoup early losses while commodities won a break from recent selling pressure. The main stock index of Malaysia was 0.4 percent down after touching its lowest since March 25 while the Philippines fell 0.1 percent. Bucking the trend, Singapore and Vietnam were up 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0730 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3301.67 3296.57 +0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1839.54 1846.05 -0.35 Bangkok 1590.13 1589.51 +0.04 Jakarta 5187.44 5219.80 -0.62 Manila 7271.62 7279.86 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 613.63 611.93 +0.28 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)