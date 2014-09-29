BANGKOK, Sept 29 Thai stocks snapped eight sessions of gains on Monday as disappointing August exports data fuelled late selling in an overbought market, while most others in Southeast Asia were flat-to-weaker amid weakness in regional currencies. The Thai SET index closed down 0.9 percent after rallying 2.2 percent in the previous eight trading sessions. Large-caps fell on strong volume, including Bangkok Bank , Advanced Info Service and PTT. The index closed at 1,585.79, down from Friday's close of 1,600.16, which sent its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 71.9. A reading above 70 indicates an overbought market. "The trade data added to an already weak market sentiment as we also had a technical-led selling around the 1,600 level," said Viwat Techapoonphol, a senior strategist at Tisco Securities. Thai exports in August suffered the biggest percentage drop since bad flooding in late 2011, confirming that a key engine of the country's economy was not firing. Indonesian shares edged higher, rebounding from a more than seven-week low hit earlier, while Philippine shares were flat amid foreign-led selling in telecoms stocks such as Globe Telecom. The Indonesian rupiah hit a seven-month low on Monday on worries about political uncertainty and in response to the U.S. dollar's broad strength, while Asian currencies retreated broadly. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3289.72 3292.21 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1846.34 1840.50 +0.32 Bangkok 1585.79 1600.16 -0.90 Jakarta 5142.01 5132.56 +0.18 Manila 7265.36 7261.30 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 599.78 604.98 -0.86 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3289.72 3167.43 +3.86 Kuala Lumpur 1846.34 1866.96 -1.10 Bangkok 1585.79 1298.71 +22.11 Jakarta 5142.01 4274.18 +20.30 Manila 7265.36 5889.83 +23.35 Ho Chi Minh 599.78 504.63 +18.86 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)