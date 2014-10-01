BANGKOK, Oct 1 Thai shares eked out small gains on Wednesday, as top energy firm PTT Pcl rallied to a near 20-month high after gas price hikes and the military government's $11.2 billion measures to revive the domestic economy. The Thai SET index ended up 0.11 percent after a weak session on Tuesday when data showed the domestic economy lost traction in August amid contractions in trade and weak private consumption. PTT shares climbed 1.7 percent to 366 baht, their highest close since February 2013. On Tuesday, they rose 2 percent as an increase in price of natural gas for vehicles (NGV) boded well for the future of its loss-making NGV business. Other markets were mostly range-bound, with Asian stock markets slipping amid caution due to unrest in Hong Kong. Fund flows to Southeast Asia were mixed, with the Thai bourse reporting net foreign buying of 1.64 billion baht ($50.5 million). Malaysia saw net foreign selling of 72 million ringgit ($22 million), Indonesia's was 387.8 billion rupiah ($32 million) and for the Philippines it was 498 million peso ($11.1 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3264.09 3276.74 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1845.32 1846.31 -0.05 Bangkok 1587.35 1585.67 +0.11 Jakarta 5140.91 5137.58 +0.06 Manila 7268.06 7283.07 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 609.27 598.80 +1.75 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3264.09 3167.43 +3.05 Kuala Lumpur 1845.32 1866.96 -1.16 Bangkok 1587.35 1298.71 +22.23 Jakarta 5140.91 4274.18 +20.28 Manila 7268.06 5889.83 +23.40 Ho Chi Minh 609.27 504.63 +20.74 (1 US dollar = 32.4700 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 3.2710 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 12,125.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 44.8250 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)