BANGKOK, Oct 9 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Thursday amid a gain in regional currencies after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting helped allay concerns of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. Malaysian shares edged up 0.3 percent, rebounding from a more than six-month low hit on Wednesday, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 56 million ringgit ($17.29 million), stock exchange data showed. The ringgit hit a near three-week high, with investors awaiting details of the 2015 budget to be presented by Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday. Among bright spots, the Thai SET index closed up 1.1 percent, with the market seeing inflows worth a net 1.5 billion baht ($46.32 million) after two days of outflows, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3259.25 3226.71 +1.01 Kuala Lumpur 1829.73 1824.32 +0.30 Bangkok 1560.61 1543.39 +1.12 Jakarta 4993.88 4958.52 +0.71 Manila 7201.89 7185.68 +0.23 Ho Chi Minh 624.34 617.26 +1.15 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3259.25 3167.43 +2.90 Kuala Lumpur 1829.73 1866.96 -1.99 Bangkok 1560.61 1298.71 +20.17 Jakarta 4993.88 4274.18 +16.84 Manila 7201.89 5889.83 +22.28 Ho Chi Minh 624.34 504.63 +23.72 (1 US dollar = 3.2390 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 32.3800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)