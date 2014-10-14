BANGKOK, Oct 14 Singapore's key index hit a more than six-month low on Tuesday after weak economic data, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower as concerns about the health of the world economy unnerved investors in the region. The Straits Times Index fell 0.2 percent to 3,194.40, its lowest close since April 7. Shares of large cap companies were among those actively traded, including CapitaLand and United Overseas Bank. The index erased its earlier gains and extended losses for a third session after data showed Singapore's gross domestic product in the third quarter rose a weaker-than-expected 1.2 percent from the previous quarter. Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia fell for a third session, with the Philippine composite index ending at its lowest level since Aug. 8 and the Kuala Lumpur composite index at a more than eight-month closing low. The Philippines recorded net foreign selling worth 1.15 billion peso ($25.61 million), with Malaysia's net foreign selling at 10.56 million ringgit ($3.23 million) and Indonesia's at 490 billion rupiah ($40.15 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3194.40 3202.15 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1796.38 1797.20 -0.05 Bangkok 1546.78 1542.35 +0.29 Jakarta 4922.58 4913.05 +0.19 Manila 6946.06 6968.09 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 605.79 614.22 -1.37 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3194.40 3167.43 +0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1796.38 1866.96 -3.78 Bangkok 1546.78 1298.71 +19.10 Jakarta 4922.58 4274.18 +15.17 Manila 6946.06 5889.83 +17.93 Ho Chi Minh 605.79 504.63 +20.05 (1 US dollar = 44.8600 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 3.2650 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 12,205.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)