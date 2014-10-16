BANGKOK, Oct 16 Malaysian stocks fell for a fifth session on Thursday to a more than 13-month low, while Singapore shares hit their lowest since March, led down by energy-related stocks as oil prices were hit by growing concerns over the global economy. Kuala Lumpur's composite index closed down 1.07 percent at 1,767.77, its lowest since Sept. 10, 2013. Among the losers, shares of oil and gas services firm SapuraKencana Petroleum plunged 7.3 percent to the lowest since May 2013. Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 1.4 percent to 3,154.21, with shares of Keppel Corp, the most actively traded by turnover, down 3.7 percent. Late selling sent Thailand's key SET index 1.4 percent lower to 1,526.15, a more than two-month low. Decliners were led by shares of PTT, the country's biggest energy firm, and its units including PTT Global Chemical. Bucking the trend, the Philippine main index rose for a second day as domestic investors bought shares while foreign investors were net sellers worth 759 million peso ($16.9 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3154.21 3198.72 -1.39 Kuala Lumpur 1767.77 1786.84 -1.07 Bangkok 1526.15 1547.41 -1.37 Jakarta 4951.61 4962.94 -0.23 Manila 7028.58 6991.19 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 587.17 604.29 -2.83 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3154.21 3167.43 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1767.77 1866.96 -5.31 Bangkok 1526.15 1298.71 +17.51 Jakarta 4951.61 4274.18 +15.85 Manila 7028.58 5889.83 +19.33 Ho Chi Minh 587.17 504.63 +16.36 (1 US dollar = 44.9900 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)