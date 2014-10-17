BANGKOK, Oct 17 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Friday, with Indonesia touching a more than one-week high, amid easing political tensions and president-elect Joko Widodo's plan to raise the prices of subsidised fuel. Jakarta's composite index closed up 1.6 percent at 5,028.95, the highest since Oct. 7, with shares of large caps such as Astra International among actively-traded stocks by turnover. Selective buying lifted shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri amid the start of reporting season for listed banks. The index notched up a 1.3-percent gain on the week, after a modest 0.3 percent rise during the week before. Philippine shares traded weak on Friday, with the key index falling 0.4 percent after two sessions of gains. It dropped 2.3 percent on the week, a fourth straight week of losses, and underperforming most other regional bourses. Stock exchange data showed net foreign outflow worth 10.08 billion peso ($225 million) on Friday, with shares of Aboitiz Power and Ayala Land taking a hit. Other markets posted losses on the week amid heightening concerns about the health of the global economy. Singapore fell 1.7 percent, for the fifth week, while Thailand and Malaysia were both down more than 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3167.73 3154.21 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1788.31 1767.77 +1.16 Bangkok 1528.71 1526.15 +0.17 Jakarta 5028.95 4951.61 +1.56 Manila 7003.22 7028.58 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 585.28 587.17 -0.32 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3167.73 3167.43 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1788.31 1866.96 -4.21 Bangkok 1528.71 1298.71 +17.71 Jakarta 5028.95 4274.18 +17.66 Manila 7003.22 5889.83 +18.90 Ho Chi Minh 585.28 504.63 +15.98 (1 US dollar = 44.8700 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)