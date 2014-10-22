BANGKOK, Oct 22 Stocks in the Philippines rose for a third day and Indonesia rebounded on Wednesday as inflows lifted large caps amid positive sentiment in Asia, while Thai index snapped two sessions of losses, helped by selective buying in energy shares. Thai SET index closed up 0.4 percent, with gainers including shares of energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production after the government's plan of a new auction round for petroleum concessions. Bangkok's stock exchange recorded a modest foreign net buying worth of 109 million baht ($3.37 million) ahead of a market holiday on Thursday. The Philippine main index was up 1.2 percent, taking its gain since Monday to 2.2 percent. It closed at 7,154.22, the highest since Oct. 10. Foreign investors bought a net 16 million peso ($357,622) worth of Philippine shares, with strong inflows into shares of Bloomberry Resorts Corp, stock exchange data showed. Bloomberry shares jumped 4.3 percent. Jakarta's composite index ended up 0.9 percent, reversing Tuesday's fall. The market waited for the formation of the country's new cabinet. President Joko Widodo, who won election on a vow of clean government, said he would have to find new people to fill some of his cabinet posts after the anti-graft agency rejected eight of the people he picked. Indonesian bourse brought in a net foreign inflows worth 45 billion rupiah ($3.75 million), including foreign buying of Telkom Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Vietnam extended its rising streak to three sessions amid gains of some blue-chips. Singapore and Malaysia were shut for a market holiday, reopening on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1532.72 1526.14 +0.43 Jakarta 5074.32 5029.34 +0.89 Manila 7154.22 7068.03 +1.22 Ho Chi Minh 601.59 600.55 +0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore -- 3167.43 +1.11 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -3.79 Bangkok 1532.72 1298.71 +18.02 Jakarta 5074.32 4274.18 +18.72 Manila 7154.22 5889.83 +21.47 Ho Chi Minh 601.59 504.63 +19.21 ($1 = 44.7400 Philippine peso) ($1 = 12,010.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 32.3200 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)