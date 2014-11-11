BANGKOK, Nov 11 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Tuesday, with the Indonesian index rebounding after six straight sessions of falls, but concerns remained about a lack of clarity over the government's plan to raise fuel prices. Jakarta's composite index ended up 1.4 percent led by large-caps, with Telkom Indonesia up 3.2 percent and Bank Mandiri gaining 2.2 percent. Foreign investors were net buyers this session. The Indonesian market saw net foreign inflows worth 934.8 billion rupiah ($76.62 million), the biggest daily inflow in almost two weeks, Thomson Reuters data showed.. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last week he had not decided on the timing of a fuel price hike, signalling a possible delay in cutting massive fuel subsidies that are straining the state's finances. Among weak spots, shares of Genting Singapore fell 1.4 percent. The company's net profit fell 43 percent in the third quarter, hit by lower gaming revenue from VIP players. The earnings announcement came after market close. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3292.15 3301.00 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1825.11 1827.93 -0.15 Bangkok 1571.20 1567.34 +0.25 Jakarta 5032.28 4965.39 +1.35 Manila 7204.55 7192.12 +0.17 Ho Chi Minh 604.23 602.12 +0.35 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3292.15 3167.43 +3.94 Kuala Lumpur 1825.11 1866.96 -2.24 Bangkok 1571.20 1298.71 +20.98 Jakarta 5032.28 4274.18 +17.74 Manila 7204.55 5889.83 +22.32 Ho Chi Minh 604.23 504.63 +19.74 ($1 dollar = 12,200.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)