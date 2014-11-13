Nov 13 Thailand stocks rebounded from early losses to end firmer on Thursday, led by top oil firm PTT Pcl and on buying from institutional investors, while other markets were range-bound as a cooling Chinese economy hit sentiment. Thailand's SET index gained 1 percent, with PTT rising 2.9 percent, which traders attributed to a technical rebound. "Portfolio managers continued buying shares for long-term equity funds (LTF) and retirement mutual funds (RMF)," said an equity trader in Bangkok. Traders said a favourable tax treatment has made the funds popular among investors, with demand often active towards the end of the year. Other Southeast Asian markets were range-bound as Chinese data showed below-forecast factory output and investment growth hit a near 13-year low, reinforcing signs that the world's second-biggest economy will see its weakest growth in almost 24 years this year. Singapore's Straits Times Index closed up 0.7 percent, led by a 1.3 percent gain each in beaten down United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd . Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index and Malaysia's index both ended flat, while Vietnam edged down 0.1 percent and the Philippines fell 0.5 percent. Foreign inflows to the region were mixed as investors awaited further clues for direction. Thailand and Indonesia saw net foreign inflows of $12.57 million and $12.27 million respectively, while Malaysia witnessed $21.05 million in outflows. Philippines saw net foreign buying of $12.09 million. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3304.93 3283.71 +0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1815.81 1816.24 -0.02 Bangkok 1577.21 1562.03 +0.97 Jakarta 5048.67 5048.84 0.00 Manila 7198.63 7232.87 -0.47 Ho Chi Minh 603.16 604.01 -0.14 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3304.93 3167.43 +4.34 Kuala Lumpur 1815.81 1866.96 -2.74 Bangkok 1577.21 1298.71 +21.44 Jakarta 5048.67 4274.18 +18.12 Manila 7198.63 5889.83 +22.22 Ho Chi Minh 603.16 504.63 +19.53 (1 US dollar = 44.8300 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 3.3360 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 12,200.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 32.8000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprapaweth in BANGKOK; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)