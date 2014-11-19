JAKARTA, Nov 19 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with Indonesia extending gains after its central bank unexpectedly increased rates to contain inflationary pressure. Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.5 percent, its fourth daily gain, to its highest in seven weeks after Bank Indonesia raised key interest rates by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent a day after the government raised price of subsidised fuel by more than 30 percent. "The main aim is to anchor inflation expectations going forward more than anything. BI remains confident that inflationary impact of the fuel price hike is only temporary," DBS Group said in a research note on Wednesday. Shares of Indonesia's most valuable bank PT Bank Central Asia Tbk rose 1.9 percent. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index led the region, with a 0.6 percent gain as banks posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, defying a weaker economy, said broker Maybank KimEng. Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 0.7 percent as Maybank KimEng added it to the broker's top buy list. Thailand's main stock index fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday after closing at its two-week high a day earlier. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3334.56 3313.73 +0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1824.39 1818.38 +0.33 Bangkok 1577.55 1581.27 -0.24 Jakarta 5127.93 5102.47 +0.50 Manila 7269.49 7275.66 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 588.35 594.25 -0.99 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3334.56 3167.43 +5.28 Kuala Lumpur 1824.39 1866.96 -2.28 Bangkok 1577.55 1298.71 +21.5 Jakarta 5127.93 4274.18 +19.9 Manila 7269.49 5889.83 +23.4 Ho Chi Minh 588.35 504.63 +16.6 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)