HANOI, Nov 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday after upbeat U.S. data on jobs, factory activity and home sales buoyed sentiment, while Vietnamese shares fell after the central bank issued a cap on bank loans for stock investment. Vietnam witnessed a widespread offload in around 60 percent of equity heads on the exchange, closing at a new three-week low after its central bank said to cap loans for stock investment at a maximum 5 percent of the bank's registered capital, while tightening the toxic loan ratio requirement to 3 percent for qualified lenders. Malaysian shares fell 0.7 percent, marking their second straight day of losses, led by Genting Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. Genting Bhd dropped 2.08 percent after the company, which controls Southeast Asia's largest casino operator, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 23.6 percent, mainly on weaker performance by its Singapore gaming unit. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-largest bank, fell 2.71 percent. The Philippines and Thailand, Southeast Asia's top performers so far this year, advanced 0.1 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively, while Indonesia rallied from early selling to close higher 0.36 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at the close Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.78 423.39 +0.56 Singapore 3345.32 3315.60 +0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1809.13 1822.29 -0.72 Bangkok 1579.20 1568.68 +0.67 Jakarta 5112.04 5093.57 +0.36 Manila 7276.18 7268.95 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 588.03 593.32 -0.89 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.78 388.37 +9.63 Singapore 3345.32 3167.43 +5.62 Kuala Lumpur 1809.13 1866.96 -3.10 Bangkok 1579.20 1298.71 +21.60 Jakarta 5112.04 4274.18 +19.60 Manila 7276.18 5889.83 +23.54 Ho Chi Minh 588.03 504.63 +16.53 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)