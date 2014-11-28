BANGKOK, Nov 28 The Thai stock index fell on Friday as energy shares declined after a sharp fall in global crude prices while Malaysian shares extended losses amid a fall in the ringgit and concerns over lower oil. Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.4 percent, reversing from a two-month closing high hit in the previous session. It posted a modest gain of 0.6 percent on the month, among the region's underperformers. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production dropped 5.2 percent, their biggest single-day loss since January, as declining oil prices dented its earnings outlook. Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell for a second day, down 0.5 percent to its lowest close since Nov. 21, with shares of Tenaga Nasional, down 0.3 percent, among those actively traded. The index slipped 1.9 percent on the month. The ringgit fell to a near five-year low on Friday as offshore funds dumped the currency on fears lower oil prices may hurt Malaysia, a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. Singapore outperformed the region, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.3 percent, ending the month 2.3 percent higher. Shares of Singapore Airlines jumped 2.6 percent thanks to expectations of a fall in fuel costs. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3350.50 3340.96 +0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1820.89 1829.91 -0.49 Bangkok 1593.91 1599.82 -0.37 Jakarta 5149.88 5145.31 +0.09 Manila 7294.38 7265.34 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 566.58 572.89 -1.10 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3350.50 3167.43 +5.78 Kuala Lumpur 1820.89 1866.96 -2.47 Bangkok 1593.91 1298.71 +22.73 Jakarta 5149.88 4274.18 +20.49 Manila 7294.38 5889.83 +23.85 Ho Chi Minh 566.58 504.63 +12.28 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)