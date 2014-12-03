BANGKOK, Dec 3 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to weaker on Wednesday, with Malaysia's key stock index sliding to a near 15-month closing low amid foreign outflows and a fall in the ringgit due to concerns over the impact of lower crude prices. Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell 1.6 percent to 1,758.15, the lowest close since September 2013. The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.4420 per dollar, its weakest since February 2010. Malaysia is a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 201 million ringgit ($58.43 million), their sixth straight session of net selling, a Malaysian bourse statement said. Brent held above $70 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering slightly from losses in the prior session as a turbulent market struggled to find a price floor. Among underperformers, Jakarta's composite index ended 0.19 percent lower after a rally over the past five sessions when the falling oil price helped ease concerns about fiscal and trade deficit of Indonesia. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3303.39 3322.32 -0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1758.15 1785.97 -1.56 Bangkok 1594.58 1594.00 +0.04 Jakarta 5166.04 5175.79 -0.19 Manila 7360.75 7344.23 +0.22 Ho Chi Minh 574.88 569.43 +0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3303.39 3167.43 +4.29 Kuala Lumpur 1758.15 1866.96 -5.83 Bangkok 1594.58 1298.71 +22.78 Jakarta 5166.04 4274.18 +20.87 Manila 7360.75 5889.83 +24.97 Ho Chi Minh 574.88 504.63 +13.92 ($1 = 3.4400 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)