JAKARTA, Dec 16 Southeast Asian stock markets extend losses on Tuesday after a fall in the Russian rouble triggered a sell-off in emerging markets due to global risk aversion. The slump in the rouble on the back of falling oil prices and Western sanctions has sent emerging market investors into a panic, analysts said, prompting U.S. dollar buying which hurt local currencies and stock prices in Southeast Asia. Russia's central bank sharply hiked interest rates early on Tuesday to support the currency, but after a brief recovery the rouble fell to a new all-time low against the dollar. Thai stocks fell as much as 3.9 percent led by energy stocks before recovering some losses to close 1.1 percent down for the day, a sixth consecutive day of falls. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell 5.2 percent to their lowest since April 2009, while Bangchak Petroleum PCL lost 4.1 percent to its lowest in more than four months. The Thai central bank said it did not see "unusual capital outflow" from the country despite foreign investors posting about 14 billion baht ($424.89 million) of net sales in the past four sessions to Monday. Indonesian stocks fell 1.6 percent, extending a 1 percent decline from the previous session, after the rupiah hit a fresh 16-year low early on Tuesday. Later, the currency recovered after Bank Indonesia intervened in the forex and bond markets. Singapore's stock index lost 2.4 percent while the Philippines fell 1.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3215.09 3294.14 -2.40 Kuala Lumpur 1673.94 1697.31 -1.38 Bangkok 1461.74 1478.49 -1.13 Jakarta 5026.03 5108.43 -1.61 Manila 7160.38 7275.62 -1.58 Ho Chi Minh 535.14 547.93 -2.33 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3215.09 3167.43 +1.50 Kuala Lumpur 1673.94 1866.96 -10.4 Bangkok 1461.74 1298.71 +12.6 Jakarta 5026.03 4274.18 +17.6 Manila 7160.38 5889.83 +21.6 Ho Chi Minh 535.14 504.63 +6.04 ($1 = 32.9500 baht) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)