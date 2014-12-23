BANGKOK, Dec 23 Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Tuesday, with buying strong in banking and consumer-related shares, but energy stocks were hurting as investors went for quick gains amid oil price volatility. Malaysia's index was up 0.5 percent at 1,752.19, the highest since Dec. 11, after four days of gains. Indonesia rose 0.5 percent after Monday's slip and the Philippines ticked up 0.7 percent, its fourth straight rise. Shares of Malaysia's Public Bank climbed 1.6 percent, Indonesia's Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.7 percent and Philippine Long Distance Telephone jumped 3 percent. Banking shares such as United Overseas Bank and Bangkok Bank also outperformed the broader markets in Singapore and Thailand respectively. Brokers in Bangkok said money shifted to dividend-yielding stocks, while buying interest from domestic institutions could further lift the market. "We view any market dips as an opportunity to accumulate positions in big-cap names like Kbank, BBL ... to bet on year-end institutional window dressing," broker Phillip Securities said in a report. Thailands' SET index fell 0.4 percent due to selling in large-cap energy stocks such as PTT and PTT Exploration and Production. Energy-related shares also led the declines elsewhere, with Malaysia's UMW Oil and Gas Corp down 3 percent and Singapore's Keppel Corp off 0.9 percent. Oil prices edged up in expectation of firm U.S. economic data later on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0758 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3336.92 3330.96 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1752.19 1744.05 +0.47 Bangkok 1530.10 1536.83 -0.44 Jakarta 5150.82 5125.77 +0.48 Manila 7186.32 7139.27 +0.66 Ho Chi Minh 537.88 537.54 +0.06 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)