BANGKOK, Dec 23 Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, with Philippines extending gains to a more than one-week high ahead of market holidays, but the Thai benchmark bucked the trend amid weakness in energy stocks. The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to finish at 7,186.32, its highest close since Dec. 15, and a slight gain of 0.9 percent on the week. Shares of oil refiner Petron Corp jumped 5 percent and was the best performer on the main index, boosted by foreign inflows, exchange data showed. The Philippine stock market is closed on Wednesday through Friday for the Christmas holidays. Normal trading resumes on Monday. Singapore and Malaysia both rose for a fifth session, Indonesia rebounded from a fall on Monday, while Vietnam ended slightly higher. The Thai SET index ended down 0.4 percent as investors cashed in on recent gains in large-cap energy shares amid volatility in oil prices, with PTT Exploration and Production falling 3.3 percent after a 4.3 percent rise on Monday. Brent crude steadied around $60 a barrel on Tuesday, under pressure from a supply glut but supported by forecasts of stronger economic data from the United States. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3332.51 3330.96 +0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1749.05 1744.05 +0.29 Bangkok 1531.17 1536.83 -0.37 Jakarta 5139.07 5125.77 +0.26 Manila 7186.32 7139.27 +0.66 Ho Chi Minh 537.88 537.54 +0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3332.51 3167.43 +5.21 Kuala Lumpur 1749.05 1866.96 -6.32 Bangkok 1531.17 1298.71 +17.90 Jakarta 5139.07 4274.18 +20.24 Manila 7186.32 5889.83 +22.01 Ho Chi Minh 537.88 504.63 +12.53 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)