BANGKOK, Dec 26 Malaysia's key index hit a more than two-week high on Friday, marking the best weekly gain in 19 months, as inflows from domestic institutions lifted large caps while the Thai benchmark rebounded after late buying in dividend-yielding stocks. Malaysia's FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index rose 0.8 percent to 1,764.44, the highest close since Dec. 10, with shares of Public Bank up 3.1 percent, the top gainer on the index and among actively-traded stocks by turnover. The key index notched up a 2.8 percent gain on the week, the biggest since the week ended May 10, 2013. Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 80.6 million ringgit ($23.10 million) while foreign and local investors were net sellers, stock exchange data showed. Thai SET index edged up 0.4 percent, trimming losses on the week to 0.3 percent, its third straight week of declines, led by shares of dividend yielding telecoms such as Advanced Info Service and Intuch Holdings. Singapore was among outperformers on the week, with the key Straits Times Index 2.3 percent, ending three consecutive weeks of losses. The Indonesia and Philippine markets were shut on Friday, with trading set to resume Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3353.68 3345.91 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1764.44 1749.74 +0.84 Bangkok 1510.41 1504.89 +0.37 Ho Chi Minh 533.37 532.01 +0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3353.68 3167.43 +5.88 Kuala Lumpur 1764.44 1866.96 -5.49 Bangkok 1510.41 1298.71 +16.06 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +20.89 Manila -- 5889.83 +22.01 Ho Chi Minh 533.37 504.63 +5.70 ($1 = 3.4890 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)