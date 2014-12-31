SINGAPORE, Dec 31 The Singapore index ended almost flat on Wednesday, taking its gains for 2014 to 6.2 percent, while Malaysian shares were trading slightly higher but heading for losses on the year to become Southeast Asia's worst performer. Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended down 0.03 percent at 3,365.15 on the final trading day of the year. It was the region's second worst performer in 2014. Global Logistic Properties Ltd and CapitaLand Ltd were the top performers of the day, with both rising 1.2 percent. Commodities firm Olam International fell nearly 3 percent. Malaysia's main stock index was up 0.10 percent, but was on track for a fall of more than 5 percent on the year, compared with a gain of 10.5 percent in 2013 when it outperformed most markets in the region. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 1.2 percent at mid-day and was poised for a gain of nearly 8 percent for the year, its third straight annual rise. The index rose 22 percent 2013 and was the region's best performer. The gain was supported by insurance, transportation and property stocks, following lower oil prices. Baoviet Holdings , Vietnam's largest insurer, rose 4.61 percent, while property developer HAGL gained 3.85 percent. The Thai stock market will be closed from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 for the New Year and will reopen on Jan. 5. Indonesia will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, with trading resuming on Jan. 2, while the Philippines will remain closed through Jan. 2. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0430 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3365.15 3366.11 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1768.63 1766.83 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 544.26 537.57 +1.24 Change on year as at 0430 GMT on Dec. 31 Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3365.15 3167.43 +6.24 Kuala Lumpur 1768.63 1866.96 -5.27 Bangkok -- 1298.71 +15.32 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +22.29 Manila -- 5889.83 +22.76 Ho Chi Minh 544.26 504.63 +7.85 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK and Ho Binh Minh in HANOI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)