BANGKOK, Jan 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Monday as energy shares fell across exchanges amid softening oil prices, with late selling by domestic funds hitting Thai large caps. The Thai SET index was down 0.96 percent at 1,483.25, the lowest close since Dec. 17. Large-cap stocks underperformed due to selling led by institutional investors, brokers said. "The redemption of long-term equity funds hit many large-caps. We have expected the fund selling to be a key market drag in the first week of January," said strategist Viwat Techapoonpol at Tisco Securities. Oil prices, which fell to fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday, prompted investors to offload holdings in energy shares, brokers said. Shares of PTT dropped almost 3 percent and PTT Exploration and Production lost 4.5 percent. In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index finished the day down 1.3 percent at 3,328.28, the lowest close since Dec. 19, with shares of Keppel Corporation almost 2 percent lower. "The new trading week finished on a cautious note, tracking the weak lead from Wall Street and oil prices keeping to its 5-year low," said broker NRA Capital in a report. Stocks in Malaysia extended losses for a fourth session, Indonesia retreated from a near four-month closing high on Friday and Vietnam closed down 0.22 percent, led down by PetroVietNam Gas. Stocks in the Philippines bucked the trend, with the key index up 0.6 percent at 7,276.63, the highest close since Dec. 4. Foreign inflows boosted large-caps such as Alliance Global Group and JG Summit Holdings, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3328.28 3370.59 -1.26 Kuala Lumpur 1736.62 1752.77 -0.92 Bangkok 1483.25 1497.67 -0.96 Jakarta 5219.99 5242.77 -0.43 Manila 7276.63 7230.57 +0.64 Ho Chi Minh 544.45 545.63 -0.22 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3328.28 3365.15 -1.10 Kuala Lumpur 1736.62 1761.25 -1.40 Bangkok 1483.25 1497.67 -0.96 Jakarta 5219.99 5226.95 -0.13 Manila 7276.63 7230.57 +0.64 Ho Chi Minh 544.45 545.63 -0.22 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)