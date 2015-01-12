UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, Jan 12 Thai stocks edged higher on Monday, helped by selective buying in a results season, but large-cap energy stocks fell as declining oil prices dented earnings prospects. Most other markets in Southeast Asia ended little-changed to weaker, with the Indonesian index snapping a three-day winning streak and the Philippines also retreating. The Thai benchmark SET index closed up 0.12 percent at 1,531.21, coming off an intraday high of 1,538.93. TMB Bank rose almost 3 percent on expectations of good quarterly earnings. Thai banks are due to report their quarterly results from this week. PTT, the country's biggest energy firm, fell 1.5 percent to a low of 333 baht, while PTT Global Chemical slipped 1.8 percent. The Jakarta composite index finished 0.6 percent down at 5,187.93, its lowest close in nearly one week. State-owned Bank Mandiri dropped 2.7 percent, its biggest single-day fall since Dec. 16. The bank will increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million), state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said. The Philippine main index retreated from a record close on Friday as domestic investors cashed out from recent gainers such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust, stock exchange data showed. The Philippine bourse reported net foreign inflows of 13.5 billion pesos ($300.5 million), mainly due to a series of block sales involving Ayala Land Inc, which raised about $357 million from a top-up share placement. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3344.89 3338.44 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1735.08 1732.44 +0.15 Bangkok 1531.21 1529.42 +0.12 Jakarta 5187.93 5216.67 -0.55 Manila 7358.36 7402.72 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 574.32 569.73 +0.81 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3344.89 3365.15 -0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1735.08 1761.25 -1.49 Bangkok 1531.21 1497.67 +2.24 Jakarta 5187.93 5226.95 -0.75 Manila 7358.36 7230.57 +1.77 Ho Chi Minh 574.32 545.63 +5.26 ($1 = 44.9230 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February