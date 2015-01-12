BANGKOK, Jan 12 Thai stocks edged higher on Monday, helped by selective buying in a results season, but large-cap energy stocks fell as declining oil prices dented earnings prospects. Most other markets in Southeast Asia ended little-changed to weaker, with the Indonesian index snapping a three-day winning streak and the Philippines also retreating. The Thai benchmark SET index closed up 0.12 percent at 1,531.21, coming off an intraday high of 1,538.93. TMB Bank rose almost 3 percent on expectations of good quarterly earnings. Thai banks are due to report their quarterly results from this week. PTT, the country's biggest energy firm, fell 1.5 percent to a low of 333 baht, while PTT Global Chemical slipped 1.8 percent. The Jakarta composite index finished 0.6 percent down at 5,187.93, its lowest close in nearly one week. State-owned Bank Mandiri dropped 2.7 percent, its biggest single-day fall since Dec. 16. The bank will increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million), state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said. The Philippine main index retreated from a record close on Friday as domestic investors cashed out from recent gainers such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust, stock exchange data showed. The Philippine bourse reported net foreign inflows of 13.5 billion pesos ($300.5 million), mainly due to a series of block sales involving Ayala Land Inc, which raised about $357 million from a top-up share placement. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3344.89 3338.44 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1735.08 1732.44 +0.15 Bangkok 1531.21 1529.42 +0.12 Jakarta 5187.93 5216.67 -0.55 Manila 7358.36 7402.72 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 574.32 569.73 +0.81 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3344.89 3365.15 -0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1735.08 1761.25 -1.49 Bangkok 1531.21 1497.67 +2.24 Jakarta 5187.93 5226.95 -0.75 Manila 7358.36 7230.57 +1.77 Ho Chi Minh 574.32 545.63 +5.26 ($1 = 44.9230 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)