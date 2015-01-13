BANGKOK, Jan 13 The Malaysian index rose on Tuesday and was on course for a fourth straight session of gains, helped by a rally in shares of CIMB Group Holdings on a likely scrapping of its merger with two smaller banks, while oil-related shares fell in line with others in the region. CIMB surged more than 11 percent and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI), which rose 0.4 percent to 1,741.88, the highest since Jan. 5. Malaysia's proposed $20 billion merger to create the nation's biggest bank is likely to be scrapped after CIMB Holdings and RHB Capital failed to agree on new deal terms, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. RHB was up 2.2 percent, while Malaysia Building Society was down 4.6 percent. Other losers included oil-and-gas firm Sapurakencana Petroleum as global oil prices extended their fall. The KLCI index is expected to trade in 1,700-1,750 range in the short term, Affin Hwang Investment Bank said in a report. "Broad market sentiments may lead investors into defensive strategy," the broker said. In Bangkok, losses in PTT, PTT Exploration and Production and PTT Global Chemical sent the key SET index lower after four sessions of gains. "The energy sector could weigh on the market further," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report. "Also, foreign outflows remain the case for the Thai market in the near term as investors are worried about a slow economy and earnings recovery this year," it said. Among the bright spots, Indonesia's index edged up 0.2 percent on selective buying ahead of quarterly results such as that of Bank Negara Indonesia. Bank Mandiri fell for a second day after its capital increase plan. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0622 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3338.18 3344.89 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1741.88 1735.08 +0.39 Bangkok 1529.18 1531.21 -0.13 Jakarta 5197.09 5187.93 +0.18 Manila 7408.94 7358.36 +0.69 Ho Chi Minh 578.22 574.32 +0.68 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)