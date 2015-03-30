BANGKOK, March 30 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Monday, in line with broader Asian markets, as foreign inflows into select large caps sent the Philippine index to a record closing high, while Indonesian benchmark extended gains to a second session. Inflows from end-quarter portfolios helped lift shares across exchanges while Asian stocks rose amid hopes for stimulus to boost China's economy. The Philippine main index was up 0.3 percent at 7,899.41, surpassing Friday's all-time closing high of 7,877.96. Foreign-led buying lifted shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust and Globe Telecom, stock exchange data showed. Jakarta composite index finished up 0.8 percent at 5,438.66, further rebounding from a more than five-week closing low hit on March 26. Among actively traded, Astra International jumped 2.1 percent and Telkom Indonesia climbed 2 percent, both boosted by foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed. Thai index edged up 0.09 percent, its first gain in seven straight sessions. Singapore's index inched up 0.1 percent, closing at the highest level since May 2013, while Malaysia rose 0.5 percent to the highest close since March 4. Vietnam bucked the trend, declining for a sixth day to the lowest close since Jan. 5. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3454.26 3450.10 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1821.83 1813.37 +0.47 Bangkok 1496.51 1495.22 +0.09 Jakarta 5438.66 5396.85 +0.77 Manila 7899.41 7877.96 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 545.19 551.42 -1.13 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3454.26 3365.15 +2.65 Kuala Lumpur 1821.83 1761.25 +3.44 Bangkok 1496.51 1497.67 -0.08 Jakarta 5438.66 5226.95 +4.05 Manila 7899.41 7230.57 +9.25 Ho Chi Minh 545.19 545.63 -0.08 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)